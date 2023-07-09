Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe police get new directive to allow CCC rallies

by Staff reporter
Provincial police commanders have been instructed not to interfere with opposition rallies except in special circumstances, according to a leaked internal memo seen by ZimLive on Monday.

The new directions came after police banned five Citizens Coalition for Change rallies last week in Chivi, Mazowe Central, Chiredzi, Chikombedzi and Bindura for a variety reasons, from claiming that the venues are already booked by Zanu-PF to citing public safety concerns.

Now police admit that their actions have led to skirmishes and could undermine the fairness of the vote ahead of the August 23 general elections.

"These skirmishes are discrediting the electoral processes and commanders are requested to ensure that political parties are allowed to hold rallies unless there are very valid reasons to warrant such rejections," the July 8 internal memo from police general headquarters to provincial police commanders said.

Where officers intended to prohibit a rally, the memo said, they should "thoroughly consult before coming up with decisions to deny any political player opportunity to hold a rally or meeting."

The memorandum called on police officers to familiarise themselves with provisions of the law that governs the electoral processes to ensure no political party is prejudiced.

"Commanders should note that for elections to be deemed free, fair, peaceful, and credible, the playing field should be reckoned as level, hence police actions should not discredit the electoral processes," the memo said.

"The regulatory authorities should acquaint themselves with the provisions of the Electoral Act and MOPA so as to make informed decisions. The purpose of this legal instrument is for the police to prepare and take actions aimed at ensuring that any political activity is done peacefully."

One of the rallies banned by police was Sunday's campaign launch in Bindura which was to be addressed by CCC leader Nelson Chamisa. Police said the booked venue had no paved access road and ablution facilities and warned of a potential spread of communicable diseases. A court upheld the ban.

The CCC has accused police of descending into the political arena by allegedly taking instructions from Zanu-PF. One of the conditions placed on the CCC is a time limit for its rallies and a directive that the party should not use buses to ferry supporters to meetings – while Zanu-PF is hiring as many as 400 buses and 110 lorries for its rallies addressed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, according to leaked internal documents.

