Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean musician Nox arrested over fraud in Ireland

by Staff reporter
10 secs ago | Views
A Zimbabwean musician's Dublin gig was cancelled after he was arrested for fraud and held in jail.

Urban Grooves star Enock Guni, 39, known as Nox, was staying at the Hard Rock Hotel in Temple Bar.

But the €787 (US$861) bill, including room service, was paid with a shocked American woman's credit card number.

He had been due to play a gig at the Button Factory on Friday.

Instead of getting on stage, Nox was arrested for deception, interviewed and held in Garda (police) custody until he appeared before Judge John Hughes at a weekend sitting of Dublin District Court.

Judge Hughes noted Guni has paid for the loss to the hotel and another €100 to charity.

He said he would spare the singer a conviction, which could affect his ability to tour, if he agreed to visit and teach the children at the St Andrews youth club in Pearse Street about his music.

Guni, who agreed, was released on bail, and the case was adjourned until September.

Guni, with an address at Harare, Zimbabwe, pleaded guilty to obtaining services by deception at the hotel using another person's Mastercard number.

However his lawyer, Alexander Rafter, stressed his client's plea was based on recklessness because he had not booked the room, his unnamed promoter had.

Garda Stephen Widdock said the hotel was left "at a loss" because it had to refund the credit card's rightful owner.

Guni "could not explain this and was arrested".

He has been excused from attending court on the next date.



Source - The Irish Sun

Must Read

Zimbabwe police get new directive to allow CCC rallies

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Orange thief bashes guard

22 mins ago | 14 Views

Discover London: An Extensive Guide for Zimbabwean Travelers

29 mins ago | 12 Views

WATCH: 'Kasukuwere is a chancer,' says Passion Java

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

'Give you vote to those who deserve it' argue ZCBC. Can't give what was never ever yours!

10 hrs ago | 781 Views

Why some revolutions succeed

11 hrs ago | 800 Views

New technology used in gaming

11 hrs ago | 285 Views

Cash strapped CCC chose a bush rally for it's campaign launch

12 hrs ago | 2334 Views

Zimbabwe police tarnishing own image

12 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Candidates struggle to access Zec voters roll

12 hrs ago | 607 Views

Residents stampede to join Homeseekers4ED

12 hrs ago | 943 Views

Dexter Nduna showers ED with 65 beasts

12 hrs ago | 1887 Views

Court freezes Chamisa's Bindura rally

12 hrs ago | 973 Views

Zimbabwe business upbeat over Richard Branson's visit

12 hrs ago | 537 Views

CCC resorts to ward-to-ward campaigns

12 hrs ago | 560 Views

'Zanu-PF abusing State resources'

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

Man pelts Mnangagwa's motorcade

12 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Zuma says 'No to external interference in Zimbabwe elections'

12 hrs ago | 521 Views

Man kills Honda Fit driver

12 hrs ago | 786 Views

Beitbridge traditional leader Headman Tshinoni dies at 81

12 hrs ago | 218 Views

CCC Bindura rally was not banned, claims Police

12 hrs ago | 426 Views

'Walter Chidhakwa tried to scuttle Manhize project'

12 hrs ago | 641 Views

Man beaten to death over Nite Club chair

12 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mnangagwa hails China's role in development

12 hrs ago | 64 Views

Filabusi gold discovery: New town emerges

12 hrs ago | 814 Views

Warriors in World Cup draw

23 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Bosso reclaim top spot

23 hrs ago | 792 Views

Chamisa's battle to topple Mnangagwa

09 Jul 2023 at 14:28hrs | 2056 Views

Kasukuwere still stands

09 Jul 2023 at 14:27hrs | 2644 Views

Mnangagwa takes the risk by sidelining army in polls

09 Jul 2023 at 14:26hrs | 3299 Views

CIO versus Zimbabwe military

09 Jul 2023 at 14:26hrs | 4284 Views

Spooked Zanu-PF leaders itch to block Kasukuwere

09 Jul 2023 at 14:25hrs | 923 Views

Faz manipulates voters' roll, claims CCC

09 Jul 2023 at 14:25hrs | 760 Views

China intensifies lithium interest in Zimbabwe

09 Jul 2023 at 14:25hrs | 402 Views

MDC councillors plot to rip off Gweru

09 Jul 2023 at 14:23hrs | 564 Views

Rights lawyers demand action against Zanu-PF prison officer

09 Jul 2023 at 14:23hrs | 527 Views

60 countries to observe Zimbabwe elections

09 Jul 2023 at 14:22hrs | 521 Views

Colonial masters say Mnangagwa's despotic rule is worse than Mugabe

09 Jul 2023 at 14:21hrs | 353 Views

Mandla Balanda dies

09 Jul 2023 at 12:07hrs | 970 Views

'Zanu-PF is unstoppable,' says Mnangagwa

09 Jul 2023 at 10:51hrs | 329 Views

CCC aborts Bindura rally

09 Jul 2023 at 10:51hrs | 1168 Views

Zimbabwean-born shoplifter threatened to stab Tesco staff with a needle

09 Jul 2023 at 10:50hrs | 691 Views

Malema wants Zimbabweans living in South Africa to go home and vote

09 Jul 2023 at 10:49hrs | 267 Views

Kasukuwere fights to remain on ballot

09 Jul 2023 at 10:42hrs | 907 Views

Thousands bussed to Mnangagwa rally

09 Jul 2023 at 10:42hrs | 1076 Views

Defiant CCC resists rallies 'ban'

09 Jul 2023 at 10:41hrs | 537 Views

Macheso feature excites Makhadzi

09 Jul 2023 at 10:41hrs | 255 Views

Man offers $30,000 for child's upkeep

09 Jul 2023 at 10:40hrs | 323 Views

Ex-lovers fight over child's school

09 Jul 2023 at 10:40hrs | 350 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days