CCC ‘double candidates' are arrested by Chamisa's supporters

by Staff reporter

TWO of Citizens Coalition for Change's (CCC) double candidates were arrested at a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) event by members of the public and handed over to Zimbabwe Republic Police's (ZRP) details in Harare Monday.According to the CCC, they were accused of forging signatures on their nomination papers and illegally filing them on deadline day, in connivance with Zanu-PF-aligned Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ).Hunyani Constituency's Therance Khumbula and Harare South's Trouble Hasha eventually had to be taken to Harare Police Station's Law and Order division where they were still being held by the time of publishing.As tens of CCC supporters bayed for their blood, other candidates including Warren Park Constituency's Energy Matika, and Didymus Bande of Epworth South fled the Girls High venue."Citizens initiated a citizens' arrest and handed them over to the Police. They are currently detained at Harare Central Law and Order Section," said CCC."Other double candidates from different Harare Constituencies, who also forged signatures, hastily fled Girls High School out of fear of being apprehended. The official CCC Party Harare signatories are en route to Harare Central Police to pursue this matter further."Khumbula, Hasha, Matika, and Bande were some of those whose names came up at the close of business on June 21. They stood after questionable handling of CCC's Consensus Candidate Selection Process which they claimed to have triumphed in.Some of them, such as St. Mary's Freddy Masarirevhu have distanced themselves from the nominations and indicated they had nothing to do with it or alleged FAZ involvement.Masarirevhu has since demanded an apology from CCC before withdrawing his nomination.