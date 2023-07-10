Air ambulance to the rescue

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 54-year-old road traffic accident victim was airlifted from Bindura to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare by a four-member team of Russian and Zimbabwean paramedics, as the medical air rescue ambulance system swings into action.This is clear proof of the Second Republic's wise wisdom in building the capacity of the health sector with the helicopters.Bindura Provincial Hospital acting medical superintendent, Dr Moses Masoka said the patient was suffering from chest injuries and fractures in her upper limbs.He said a quick decision was made to transfer the patient to Parirenyatwa after discussions with the cardiothoracic and orthopaedic surgeons at the referral hospital."This was made possible by one of the Ansat medical helicopters that was handed over to Zimbabwe by Russian Helicopters Holding Company in March this year," he said.The airlift attracted many onlookers who described it as a boost for the country's health delivery system.Zimbabwe in May this year took delivery of 18 brand new helicopters from Russia to go towards emergency air medical services, law enforcement and tourism, as the fruits of engagement and re-engagement continue to bear fruit under the Second Republic.Before the end of next year, the delivery of the helicopters is expected to have accumulated to 32.As President Mnangagwa's administration delivers tangible development for the nation some of the fully equipped helicopters will be used for air ambulances, air policing, rescue missions in cases of disasters, the first of its kind development in the country.Further, the helicopters are set to boost the tourism sector on the backdrop of an assured health service for tourists through emergency air medical services that will be offered in resort areas as Mana Pools.President Mnangagwa took delivery of the helicopters that are part of the Government's public private partnership with the Russian Federation at Robert Mugabe International Airport.