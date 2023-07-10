Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mwonzora's MPs join Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TEN MDC-A parliamentarians have defected to Zanu-PF citing a lack of direction and infantile politics in the country's opposition parties.

Yesterday four of the 10 legislators namely; Hon Lindiwe Maphosa,  Hon Memory Mbondiah, Hon Winnie Kankuni, and Hon Virginia Mafuta were received at the Zanu-PF headquarters by the party's Secretary General Obert Mpofu and the Political Commissar Mike Bimha.

Hon Maphosa, who is also the chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development said Zanu-PF is the party of the people hence their decision to leave opposition politics.

"When I make a decision I make an informed one. As Members of Parliament and activists in our own right, we have decided to join Zanu-PF from the opposition politics. Some of us with other Comrades joined the opposition in 2000 and we have been in opposition politics since then. We had a narrative as the opposition that has greatly changed and deviated from what we believed in as the youth who joined the opposition then.

 "We are Zimbabweans and Zimbabwe is the only country that we have, so we have seen that some of the leaders in opposition where we are coming from are incompetent.

"There is Douglas Mwonzora who has turned MDC into something less than a burial society, in a burial society there are some activities taking place. Mwonzora is an MDC-A president who is going to an election but managed to pay his own presidential fee without MPs and councillors," she said.

 She said the MDC and CCC are two sides of the same coin.

"CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and Mwonzora were only fighting for a big chunk but it's the same thing. We have seen it change into student activism that has no vision and they don't know where they are going. If you look at the way they conducted their primary elections, it was a circus," said Maphosa.

She commended Zanu-PF for setting up well-oiled structures from the grassroots.

"If you look at how Zanu-PF held their primary elections, we have seen young people coming up contesting for parliamentarian positions, something that is not happening in the opposition. We have said we want to see young people incorporated. We have got a party that has a direction, that has got a vision, that has structures," she said.

Mpofu welcomed the former MDC-A legislators saying the ruling party is open for everyone to join.

 "We are welcoming the comrades to the home of the revolutionary party Zanu-PF. The event is historic in that it is coming at a time when the President is moving across the country uniting our people and developing our great country," said Mpofu.

 "In my capacity as the Secretary-General, on behalf of the party, on behalf of the President, and the entire leadership of Zanu-PF, we welcome you with open hands. You are no longer retainees, but members of Zanu-PF from now. Your coming back is slightly different from other members, since this is a team of Members of Parliament, 10 of them. You will get the same treatment as any other party member".

The party's national Political Commissar Mike Bimha, who presented the returning members to Mpofu said the former opposition MPs will now join the election campaign.

 "Our focus is really on campaigning and therefore we would welcome you to work with us as we go through the campaigns," said Bimha.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Salary increase for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

'Chamisa partly to blame for 'weak' Zimbabwe opposition'

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative salutes Julius Malema for encouraging Zimbabweans to go back home

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa to build Mugabe, Joshua Nkomo statues

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Police report made against Energy Mutodi over rally gunfire

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

CCC presses ZEC for clarity over postal voting by uniformed forces

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Man mistaken for a thief, beaten to death

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa in Botswana for US-Africa Business Summit

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Police hunt hit-and-run killer motorist

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

3 die in head-on collision

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Air ambulance to the rescue

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man kills ex-girlfriend's new lover

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Doctor to testify in Biti's assault case

3 hrs ago | 12 Views

'Rehashing Zanu-PF naked failures is not enough'

18 hrs ago | 923 Views

Mnangagwa will beat Chamisa if election held today - survey

19 hrs ago | 1788 Views

'Mnangagwa is Mugabe's clone'

19 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Mahere confirms receipt of Zimbabwe electronic voters' roll

19 hrs ago | 1317 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over voters roll

19 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Kasukuwere's supporters forge on without him

19 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Van Blerk has no hatred for Tendai Biti

19 hrs ago | 1176 Views

High Court hears CCC candidates' case

19 hrs ago | 717 Views

Fifa set to lift Zifa ban, to appoint normalisation committee

19 hrs ago | 337 Views

No joy for Zimbabwe civil servants

19 hrs ago | 1751 Views

FC Platinum on the prowl for new players

19 hrs ago | 294 Views

Bikita Minerals launches 2 giant plants

19 hrs ago | 399 Views

Mental check for man who pelted Mnangagwa's motorcade

19 hrs ago | 441 Views

CCC activists further remanded over politically-motivated violence

19 hrs ago | 190 Views

Ex-Dembare midfielder up for murder

19 hrs ago | 367 Views

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather jnr jets into Zimbabwe tomorrow

19 hrs ago | 464 Views

'Armed robber' in court for 'killing' policeman

19 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zanu-PF launches Gweru urban election campaign

19 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa to attend high level US-Africa Business Summit

19 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zimbabweans must brace for extreme cold spell

19 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Dembare fans destroy BF fence

19 hrs ago | 468 Views

Zimbabwe Chiefs to elect new leadership

19 hrs ago | 389 Views

Independent candidate not backing down after CCC fallout

19 hrs ago | 356 Views

CCC aspiring MP slams selective application of law

19 hrs ago | 162 Views

We salute Diva Mafunga funeral support by ZIMURA - Maxwell Teedzai

10 Jul 2023 at 20:38hrs | 628 Views

'Elections give citizen opportunity to judge leaders,' admitted Zuma. Good, just use 3-foot yardstick this time.

10 Jul 2023 at 20:33hrs | 552 Views

Chamisa's CCC gets electronic voters roll from ZEC

10 Jul 2023 at 20:17hrs | 1118 Views

Zimbabwe pre-election survey an early wake up call for Chamisa

10 Jul 2023 at 19:39hrs | 1314 Views

Zimbabwe police probes internal memo leak

10 Jul 2023 at 19:36hrs | 1183 Views

$1 billion for Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance

10 Jul 2023 at 19:35hrs | 1634 Views

Mnangagwa 8 points ahead of Chamisa in presidential race - survey

10 Jul 2023 at 19:34hrs | 1525 Views

CCC ‘double candidates' are arrested by Chamisa's supporters

10 Jul 2023 at 19:23hrs | 1054 Views

Zimbabwean musician Nox arrested over fraud in Ireland

10 Jul 2023 at 19:21hrs | 811 Views

Zimbabwe police get new directive to allow CCC rallies

10 Jul 2023 at 19:19hrs | 1147 Views

Orange thief bashes guard

10 Jul 2023 at 18:59hrs | 452 Views

Discover London: An Extensive Guide for Zimbabwean Travelers

10 Jul 2023 at 18:52hrs | 162 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days