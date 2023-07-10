Latest News Editor's Choice


CCC presses ZEC for clarity over postal voting by uniformed forces

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has written to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) seeking clarity over how the poll management authority intends to roll out its postal voting exercise among members of the uniformed amid fears of double voting, intimidation and a violation of vote secrecy.

"As CCC, we request the following information from ZEC: clarity in terms of the eligibility for postal voting and, in particular, members of the uniformed forces, and assurances that there will be no double voting," party secretary for elections Ian Makone said in correspondence to ZEC dated 7 July 2023.

"Mechanics will be put in place to ensure that Civil Servants contracted as polling officers on Election Day away from their polling stations will be accorded the opportunity to exercise their right to vote."

CCC, which poses the most realistic threat to Zanu-PF's stranglehold on local politics in elections due 23 August, also requested the publication of the list of approved postal voting applicants and their designated wards and constituencies.

The Nelson Chamisa-led opposition further demanded assurances that the postal voting process will be conducted away from areas of cantonment as prescribed in the country's electoral laws.

CCC wants guarantees from ZEC to publish postal voting dates and assurances the process will be kept secret.

The opposition is also keen on having its representatives and election observers watch the voting process being conducted.

CCC also wants all civil servants taking part in facilitating voting, including teachers, to be afforded an opportunity to cast their ballots before deployment away from their polling stations.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently expressed displeasure with some sections of the security service he said "did not vote nice", an apparent reference to voting for the opposition.

His comments are feared could lead to a choreographed voting process among junior ranked members by commanders with bias towards the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Source - ZimLive

