Police report made against Energy Mutodi over rally gunfire

Zanu-PF aspiring MP for Bikita South Energy Mutodi stormed the venue of a Citizens Coalition for Change rally and discharged his gun, according to a police complaint filed by his rival John Mupanduki.The incident happened at Baradzanwa BIC in Bikita on July 6, according to the police report filed on July 9.The former deputy Information Minister is representing Zanu-PF for the Bikita South National Assembly seat.In his complaint, Mupanduki said the incident took place when he and other CCC party members were gathered at Baradzanwa waiting to be addressed by party leader Nelson Chamisa.He said the gathering had been approved by the police and was lawful, as indicated by the coordinator."Whilst we were dancing to some music, the accused suddenly appeared with his convoy."He entered our venue with his vehicle which had Zanu-PF stickers, and parked his vehicle on the middle of the venue," reads part of the complaint."We tried to reason with him and he said ‘hamuite meeting pano', in vernacular, meaning, ‘you are not going to have a meeting here'."The CCC members asked him why he was doing such thing and he threatened to kill anyone who dares come near him. He then fired two shots and we started to run for our life."Mupanduki said they later managed to persuade Mutodi to leave the venue despite most of the members having left the venue in fear for their lives.CCC party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has called on the police to ensure Mutodi's unruly conduct is addressed.Police commanders recently received a directive to ensure that all political parties are afforded a level ground to ensure electoral processes are free and fair.CCC has raised complaints as most of their rallies are being banned by the police despite Zanu-PF enjoying freedom to conduct rallies without police intervention.