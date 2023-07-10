'Chamisa partly to blame for 'weak' Zimbabwe opposition'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has criticised CCC leader Nelson Chamisa saying his decision to "get rid" of senior opposition figures such as Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube has weakened the opposition party.Said Chin'ono, "In the afternoon (Monday) I said that the police memo instructing police commanders to allow opposition rallies was just meant to appease the African ambassadors and Election Observers who have been pushing Mnangagwa's regime to be fair to the opposition by not banning its rallies."Hardly 5 hours after saying that, another opposition rally has been banned again today! This election is a charade and its outcome is predetermined."I wish the opposition leadership was stronger as it was in 2008 when Tsvangirai had real opposition generals around him."The truth is that Nelson Chamisa has surrounded himself with lightweights after getting rid of people like Biti and Prof Ncube for whatever reason!"Who does he send to Pretoria, or Addis Ababa or Gaborone at SADC? Zanu-PF has no reason to be fair, it will never be fair."It is the opposition that needed to be stronger and confront this regime as happened in 2008!"Biti, who was the Minister of Finance in the Government of National Unity (GNU), was controversially sidelined in his bid to represent the CCC in Harare East in the upcoming general elections.Harare North MP, Allan Markham, whose constituency was disbanded by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, was selected to represent Harare East.Chin'ono also criticised Zanu-PF for allegedly denying opposition political parties access to public media.Ironically, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa's rally in South Africa on Saturday, 24 June was broadcast live by the neighbouring country's broadcaster SABC News, something he is denied back home by the national broadcaster ZBCtv.Posting on Twitter, Chin'ono said denying opposition political parties access to public media is against the law. He said:"Over and above denying the opposition the right to have rallies, the Zanu-PF regime is also denying them access to ZBC and other public media like Herald which is against the law."The regime is even denying Winky D access to have his songs played and even to mention his name! Pathetic!"Responding to Chin'ono, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana, said CCC is free "to come" to ZBC and The Herald as long as they pay. He said;"They can come to the ZBC anytime. They can come to the Herald anytime. They can even place adverts in both. Mari yavo chete."Through a leaked memo, Police General Headquarters (PGHQ) ordered provincial commanders to approve opposition political rallies unless there are compelling reasons.In the memo dated 08 July 2023, officers commanding provinces, the support unit, and police intelligence were advised not to block political parties as it discredited the electoral processes.