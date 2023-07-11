Zimbabwe partners AU countries to shut safe havens for illicit financial flows

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE has reportedly made tremendous progress in combating corruption, having recorded numerous cases of forfeiture of assets derived from illicit financial flows.Over the last five years, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has upscaled operational areas of investigations, asset recovery, compliance and systems reviews, public education awareness, and international cooperation, among others.Speaking at the 2023 African Anti-Corruption Day commemorations held in Chinhoyi Tuesday, ZACC Chairperson, Loice Matanda-Moyo underscored the importance of multilateral cooperation to nip the rot."On cooperation, you heard that we have visitors from Botswana with whom we have a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and work together in fighting corruption."In fact, Zimbabwe is now working with the rest of Africa, as well as the international community, in fighting corruption," said Matanda-Moyo."If we work together as Africa it means we are alert of financial saboteurs moving illicit funds from one country to another and can facilitate freezing of bank accounts and assets."On the local front, Matanda-Moyo highlighted ZACC was working with churches to deal with corruption."ZACC is working with churches to fight corruption after realising that more than 86% of citizens are presumably Christians, who must practice chastity," said the chairperson.In a show of commitment to decentralise its operations, the anti-graft body has established offices outside Harare to include Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare, Masvingo, Bindura and Chinhoyi, and will soon open in remaining provinces before cascading to districts.The African Anti-Corruption Day event is marked on July 11 yearly and was set aside by the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC) to promote good governance.The government of Tanzania together with the African Union Advisory Board against Corruption (AUABC) have jointly launched the 20th anniversary theme: AUCPCC, 20 Years After: Achievements and Prospects.The AU Advisory Board against Corruption actors took the opportunity of the occasion to call on all stakeholders to re-commit themselves to tackling money laundering, bribery, political and public funds fraud.