Mugabe, Nkomo receive statue honours

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Two statues are set to be erected for the late former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe and the late Vice President, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo at two separate points in Harare in recognition of their roles during the liberation struggle.

The late nationalist and first Vice President of ZAPU, Dr Tichafa Samuel Parirenyatwa, will also be honoured with a statue.

Former President Mugabe's statue will be erected at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport while that of Dr Nkomo would be at the intersection of Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo Expressway and Glenara roads.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, made the announcement after yesterday's Cabinet meeting.

"The nation is further advised that in recognition of the roles played by Comrade Robert Gabriel Mugabe and Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo, who selflessly dedicated their lives for the liberation of Zimbabwe, Cabinet approved the erection of statues in Harare," she said.

"The statue of R.G. Mugabe will be erected at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, while the second, Dr J.M.N. Nkomo statue will be erected at the trumpet interchange at the intersection of Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo and Glenara Roads.

"In honour of the late nationalist and first black medical doctor and physician and first Vice President of the Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU), the late Dr Tichafa Samuel Parirenyatwa, a statue will be erected at an appropriate entrance to the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

"Heany Junction, the place where his body was dumped having been killed at Shangani, will also be renamed after him and a granite pedestal erected to signify and memorialise the site."

Minister Mutsvangwa said Government would also continue with the process of awarding medals to war veterans in recognition of their role in the liberation and development of the country.

The Second Republic, she said, had also seen fit to confer non-combatant cadres and war collaborators with the commemorative Independence Medal in Bronze following the successful vetting exercise by the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs in 2022.

Government has also bestowed honours and awards on four individuals and organisations for their service to the nation in their different fields.

"As the nation may recall, the Second Republic has since 2021 consistently honoured the nation's sons and daughters of the soil and other deserving persons who have been found befitting of recognition.

"Bestowing honours and awards encourages individuals to strive to excel in serving the nation, and defending the country. The underlying ethos behind the Honours and Awards is to create an increasing pool of inspirational role models for the wider citizenry.

"This is critical when one considers the challenges that the youth have to overcome in this era of dangerous social vices," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Cabinet, she said, had resolved to honour Dr Sikhulile Moyo, the Angel of Hope Foundation, Ambassador Mary Mubi and Dr Agnes Mahomva.

Dr Moyo was bestowed with the Order of the Great Zimbabwe Award in Silver, which is the second highest after the ceremonial Grand Master of the Legion of Merit.

The award is conferred on Zimbabweans for supreme sacrifice in the development and survival of the nation.

"Dr Moyo is being considered for recognition for identifying the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus in November 2021 while he was stationed at the Botswana Harvard AIDS Institute Laboratory.

"He has received other accolades for his distinguished work, and it is befitting that Zimbabwe honours him among its illustrious sons who have stood up to be counted among the world's best," she added.

Angel of Hope Foundation would be conferred with the Jairos Jiri Humanitarian Award in Gold, in recognition of its dedication to the betterment of humanity through rendering humanitarian service.

The Foundation is a vehicle used by the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, to carry out her social responsibility work.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Angel of Hope was leading communities in fighting drug and substance abuse, child marriages and teen pregnancies, moral decay, and was championing cultural revitalisation and environmental protection.

Ambassador Mary Mubi and Dr Mahomva would be conferred with the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Award in Silver.

Ambassador Mubi led the showcasing of Zimbabwe to the world in two world expos, the Milan World Expo 2015 in Italy as Deputy Commissioner-General and the 2020 Expo Dubai that ran from October 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022, as Commissioner-General.

She also led the National Branding exercise in Zimbabwe, where provinces were able to establish areas of sustainable competitive advantage, which work is feeding into the current branding exercise.

"In these roles, she has ensured that Zimbabwe's story is told, at the same time providing an additional platform for re-engagement and attracting the much-needed foreign direct investment," Minister Mutsvangwa added.

The award for Dr Mahomva was meant to recognise her role in exceptionally coordinating Zimbabwe's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Dr Mahomva was a distinguished public health practitioner of more than 30 years' experience, who was thrust in the hot seat and entrusted with ensuring that Zimbabwe mounted a robust response to the pandemic.

Dr Mahomva developed a coordination mechanism that was as agile as it was efficient and effective.

Added Minister Mutsvangwa: "Her coordination meant that Zimbabwe was always on top of the pandemic, leading to the global recognition of Zimbabwe's exceptional response which saved innumerable lives."

Source - The Herald

