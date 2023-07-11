Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo freezes

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
AS Zimbabwe experienced freezing weather that brought with it drizzles in some areas yesterday, Bulawayo city centre was adorned with images of people clad in an assortment of thick winter garb.

Some in the city gathered around miniature bonfires and braziers (imbawula) which illuminated the city with red-hot charcoal stones.

The streets and pavements were teeming with people geared up with warm hats and fluffy coats, scarves and gloves. Most schools in the city were forced to suspend sporting activities due to weather.

There was also a hive of activity at local "China" shops including 5th Avenue market commonly known as Khothama as residents swarmed the places to buy winter wear to beat the chilly weather.

Bulawayo and other parts of the country, recorded a big drop in temperatures, as an icy cold front moved across Zimbabwe from South Africa, making its way into the northern parts of the continent.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) yesterday warned of a cold front, which is expected to move across the country with Bulawayo recording a minimum temperature as low as three degrees Celsius.

Parts of Bulawayo including the city centre were drizzling and motorists had a torrid moment as they struggled to drive through the crowded streets during peak hour.

Firewood vendors in Emakhandeni recorded brisk business as people flooded the area.

A Chronicle news crew yesterday spoke to selected residents, including vendors who had braved the chilly weather to share their experiences.

Mrs Memory Ngwenya, a firewood trader in Emakhandeni suburb said:

"Normally when we experience such cold spells, we know that there will be a brisk business. However, that was not the case today as most people had to be at work with children attending classes at school."

Another resident from the neighbourhood, Mr Lawrence Ndlovu said it was mostly the elderly that were making efforts to keep warm because of various health conditions.

"The elderly people are the ones who suffer most from such cold spells. They suffer from arthritis and other ailments that are triggered by the cold and are often forced to create situations within their homes to keep warm," he said.

"As it is if you go into most households there are braziers that have been put on. Apart from those with relatives and family in the diaspora who can afford heating systems such as heaters, we still opt for fires and braziers."

A mealie-cob vendor who declined to be identified said he had a torrid moment as he tried to keep people away from swarming his vending stall to warm themselves.

"It's cold and I am having a hard time selling my mealies. People are gathering here and obstructing customers who want to buy roasted mealies.

Today (yesterday) is extremely cold and I cannot really blame people for trying to keep warm," he said.

Most restaurants and coffee shops also made a killing.

Other enterprising individuals capitalised on the weather by selling winter accessories such as woolen gloves, hats and scarves.

One Chris G posted on Facebook advertising his stock.

"In this cold weather, I have your back. I have wool gloves and other winter accessories for only US$1. Do not freeze, visit Chris today while stocks last," he wrote.

The MSD warned of a cold front, which is expected to clear out of the country by today.

In a statement, the MSD said the cold spell would be accompanied by strong gusts of cold wind.

"The entire country should be cold and windy in the morning. Mostly cloudy and drizzly conditions are expected over the southern and eastern parts of the country (namely Matebeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Masvingo, south of Midlands, Manicaland, south of Mashonaland East and Harare metropolitan) cool by day, becoming cold overnight. Matebeleland North, north of Midlands (Kwekwe to Gokwe), Mashonaland West and Central are anticipated to be mostly sunny and mild by day becoming cold towards evening," read the statement.

The department urged members of the public to stay warm to avoid triggering respiratory problems.

"Windy and cool conditions may affect the health of vulnerable members of society and trigger respiratory-related illnesses in all persons and poultry, especially day-old chicks, are sensitive to overnight decline in temperatures. Differences between night and daytime temperature can affect the body's perception of the cold," read the statement.

The MSD also advised poultry farmers to closely monitor the temperatures of their fowl runs.

