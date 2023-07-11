Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Villagers make way for Zesa powerline

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ABOUT 29 families in Mazwi village on the outskirts of Bulawayo will be relocated to pave way for a Zesa Holdings powerline from Hwange Power Station.

Latest Bulawayo City Council minutes indicate that the villagers will be relocated from Stands 717 to 704 Mazwi village.

The minutes state that the town planning department last month reported that council had resolved to relocate 29 families affected by an additional Zesa powerline.

"The servitude was needed by Zesa to accommodate a 400kV overhead powerline that passes next to the village. Since the relocation is a Zesa initiative, it tasked its subsidiary, Zimbabwe Power Company, to carry out the construction of houses for the relocated families," the minutes read.

"The works included the construction of the 29 new houses, at the new sites availed. Zesa was expected to carry out non-title surveys,provision of sanitary facilities, communal water mains extension as well as the construction of roads."

The council stated that construction of houses was in progress, with houses at various levels of development, some are at roof level, window level while others stands are yet to be developed.

"Building materials on construction sites include bricks, river sand, pit sand and quarry stones. Road construction is in progress, with access roads now constructed to gravel level," the minutes further read.

The Hwange Power Station expansion project is currently ongoing as government looks to improve the country's power supply to ease load-shedding.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Clerics, pro-democracy campaigners set free over prayer meeting

8 mins ago | 12 Views

Internet Marketing Is An Engine Of Economic Growth, How It Helps Industries Revealed

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Afrobarometer survey a huge indictment on both ZANU PF and CCC!

2 hrs ago | 413 Views

Casino Tourism in Norway: Why to Visit

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

South Africa back on Stage 6 load shedding

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

'Zelensky angry and isolated'

3 hrs ago | 981 Views

Mutodi in trouble

3 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Zimbabweans can elect recycled politicians at own peril

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zanu-PF threatens its poll candidates

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

MDC's future hangs in balance

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Soccer fan assaulted over Zanu-PF T-shirt

3 hrs ago | 371 Views

Johanne Marange members gather for passover

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Cabinet approves title deeds for informal settlements

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Unifreight eyes cross-border business

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Poison threat on CCC candidate

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Bulawayo freezes

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mahatshula East suburb takes shape

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe govt punishes rogue businesses

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mater Dei Hospital sues Zimra

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Consider paying Zimbabwe civil servants in gold coins'

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Iranian President visits to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mugabe, Nkomo receive statue honours

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF win inevitable?

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimra officials in court for fraud

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

'Greedflation' rocks Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe partners AU countries to shut safe havens for illicit financial flows

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zanu-PF councillor to host Floyd Mayweather in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Salary increase for civil servants

11 hrs ago | 2112 Views

'Chamisa partly to blame for 'weak' Zimbabwe opposition'

11 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative salutes Julius Malema for encouraging Zimbabweans to go back home

11 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa to build Mugabe, Joshua Nkomo statues

12 hrs ago | 608 Views

Police report made against Energy Mutodi over rally gunfire

12 hrs ago | 665 Views

CCC presses ZEC for clarity over postal voting by uniformed forces

12 hrs ago | 498 Views

Man mistaken for a thief, beaten to death

12 hrs ago | 753 Views

Mnangagwa in Botswana for US-Africa Business Summit

12 hrs ago | 141 Views

Police hunt hit-and-run killer motorist

12 hrs ago | 245 Views

3 die in head-on collision

12 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mwonzora's MPs join Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Air ambulance to the rescue

12 hrs ago | 241 Views

Man kills ex-girlfriend's new lover

12 hrs ago | 315 Views

Doctor to testify in Biti's assault case

12 hrs ago | 115 Views

'Rehashing Zanu-PF naked failures is not enough'

11 Jul 2023 at 08:21hrs | 984 Views

Mnangagwa will beat Chamisa if election held today - survey

11 Jul 2023 at 07:43hrs | 1896 Views

'Mnangagwa is Mugabe's clone'

11 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 1258 Views

Mahere confirms receipt of Zimbabwe electronic voters' roll

11 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 1380 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over voters roll

11 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 1182 Views

Kasukuwere's supporters forge on without him

11 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 3096 Views

Van Blerk has no hatred for Tendai Biti

11 Jul 2023 at 07:41hrs | 1219 Views

High Court hears CCC candidates' case

11 Jul 2023 at 07:41hrs | 785 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days