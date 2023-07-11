Poison threat on CCC candidate

News / Local

by Staff reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) Matobo ward 4 aspiring candidate, Mxolisi Ncube claims that Zanu-PF activists have issued chilling threats against him and his supporters.Ncube said all hell broke loose when he qualified to contest for ward 4 in Matobo-Mangwe."Some of my relatives are caught between a rock and a hard place after talks of eliminating me began to rise from Zanu-PF supporters," Ncube said."From what we hear, they want to poison me and attack my homestead. Let me clarify that it is not being said by the candidates, but by their followers."Matebeleland South Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu said the ruling party had zero tolerance for violence."Although I am not aware of such an incident, I want to tell people from all parts of the country that violence has to be condemned at all cost. No party should use it as a strategy," Ndhlovu said."A truly patriotic Zimbabwean should love peace and acknowledge that people will make their own choices. They will elect whom they want. Let us conduct our business in peace and harmony because violence has no champion."