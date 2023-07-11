Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Unifreight eyes cross-border business

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
LISTED transport and logistics firm Unifreight Africa Limited has revealed plans to diversify and de-risk the business by actively pursuing cross-border and contract haulage.

The company, which is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, said growing revenue streams would give it access to foreign currency.

"In addition to the above, Unifreight will aim to diversify and de-risk the business by actively pursuing cross-border and contract haulage," Unifreight chief executive officer Richard Clarke said in a statement accompanying the group's 2022 annual report.

"We aim to invest in and grow a dedicated fleet to over 100 full-time cross-border assets. The benefits of growing these revenue streams is increased foreign currency earning potential in the group, reduced seasonal fluctuations as the current business experiences peak revenue in May and November, and reduced exposure to downturns in the local manufacturing sector."

He added: "We are also going to be upgrading the existing depot networks' look and feel by starting at main centres and then moving out to the rest of the network. Currently, Unifreight has 35 depots countrywide and we would like to see this number continue to grow and support our core business which is less than load.

"We are confident that 2023 will deliver not only vastly improved profitability to our shareholders, but also enhanced value for all stakeholders, and we are excited for the year ahead."

Although the group made a loss of $1,32 billion in 2022 largely driven by the group's shareholding in Zimplow which depreciated by $2,16 billion, Clarke said there had been a number of encouraging statistics which would help the business going forward.

Repairs and maintenance for example fell dramatically from 12,5% of revenue to under 7% by the end of 2022, he noted. This was largely attributed to the retirement of older assets being replaced by the newer FAW's.

"With the increase in fleet size the business is also able to generate higher turnover figures which help to dilute the considerable fixed overhead the business carries, further helping future profitability," he said.

The CEO said tobacco had traditionally been an area where Unifreight had dominated the local transport market and 2022 was no different with Swift transporting 25 million kilogrammes of tobacco during the 2022 marketing period.

With the new fleet, Swift have forecast increasing its market share by 70% and target to carry over 40 million kg during the 2023 season.

"This is a monumental jump which will ultimately boost profitability for the company," he noted.

After buying 100 new trucks, he said Unifreight would continue its recapitalisation drive by investing further into the new fleet. Clark said the current collection and delivery fleet is nearing retirement age and they would procure about 25 trucks.

Revenue from continuing operations grew by 31% to $14,4 billion.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Clerics, pro-democracy campaigners set free over prayer meeting

8 mins ago | 12 Views

Internet Marketing Is An Engine Of Economic Growth, How It Helps Industries Revealed

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Afrobarometer survey a huge indictment on both ZANU PF and CCC!

2 hrs ago | 413 Views

Casino Tourism in Norway: Why to Visit

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

South Africa back on Stage 6 load shedding

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

'Zelensky angry and isolated'

3 hrs ago | 982 Views

Mutodi in trouble

3 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Zimbabweans can elect recycled politicians at own peril

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zanu-PF threatens its poll candidates

3 hrs ago | 502 Views

MDC's future hangs in balance

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Soccer fan assaulted over Zanu-PF T-shirt

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Johanne Marange members gather for passover

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Cabinet approves title deeds for informal settlements

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Poison threat on CCC candidate

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Villagers make way for Zesa powerline

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Bulawayo freezes

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mahatshula East suburb takes shape

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe govt punishes rogue businesses

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mater Dei Hospital sues Zimra

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Consider paying Zimbabwe civil servants in gold coins'

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Iranian President visits to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mugabe, Nkomo receive statue honours

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF win inevitable?

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimra officials in court for fraud

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

'Greedflation' rocks Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe partners AU countries to shut safe havens for illicit financial flows

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zanu-PF councillor to host Floyd Mayweather in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Salary increase for civil servants

11 hrs ago | 2113 Views

'Chamisa partly to blame for 'weak' Zimbabwe opposition'

11 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative salutes Julius Malema for encouraging Zimbabweans to go back home

11 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa to build Mugabe, Joshua Nkomo statues

12 hrs ago | 608 Views

Police report made against Energy Mutodi over rally gunfire

12 hrs ago | 665 Views

CCC presses ZEC for clarity over postal voting by uniformed forces

12 hrs ago | 498 Views

Man mistaken for a thief, beaten to death

12 hrs ago | 753 Views

Mnangagwa in Botswana for US-Africa Business Summit

12 hrs ago | 141 Views

Police hunt hit-and-run killer motorist

12 hrs ago | 245 Views

3 die in head-on collision

12 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mwonzora's MPs join Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Air ambulance to the rescue

12 hrs ago | 241 Views

Man kills ex-girlfriend's new lover

12 hrs ago | 315 Views

Doctor to testify in Biti's assault case

12 hrs ago | 115 Views

'Rehashing Zanu-PF naked failures is not enough'

11 Jul 2023 at 08:21hrs | 984 Views

Mnangagwa will beat Chamisa if election held today - survey

11 Jul 2023 at 07:43hrs | 1896 Views

'Mnangagwa is Mugabe's clone'

11 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 1258 Views

Mahere confirms receipt of Zimbabwe electronic voters' roll

11 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 1380 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over voters roll

11 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 1182 Views

Kasukuwere's supporters forge on without him

11 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 3096 Views

Van Blerk has no hatred for Tendai Biti

11 Jul 2023 at 07:41hrs | 1219 Views

High Court hears CCC candidates' case

11 Jul 2023 at 07:41hrs | 785 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days