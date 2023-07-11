Cabinet approves title deeds for informal settlements

News / Local

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT says it has approved the provision of title deeds for urban and peri-urban housing developments on State and local authority land.In a post-Cabinet media briefing last night, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the number of Epworth beneficiaries had increased to 11 200.The title deeds issuance programme was launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Epworth on April 22, 2023.Mutsvangwa said the programme would be rolled out to other provinces."It is pertinent to note that the Presidential programme will include the issuance of title deeds to long-standing sitting tenants in local authority houses," she said."Cabinet has further directed that the programme be extended to cover growth points and rural service centres. The decision will result in accelerated rural infrastructure development and industrial transformation."Mutsvangwa said the programme would be implemented through the whole-of-government approach, "which incorporates a working committee of officials and a special purpose vehicle comprising banks, engineering and construction companies in a public-private partnership arrangement to accelerate implementation of this programme".Named Kwangu/Ngakwami Presidential Title Deeds Programme Consortium, the special purpose vehicle will, among others, undertake the provision of the financial and technical support required for the issuance of the title deeds; co-ordination for the floating of infrastructure bonds for purposes of raising additional funding for the programme; and collection and management of funds.