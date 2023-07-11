Johanne Marange members gather for passover

News / Local

THOUSANDS of Johanne Marange Apostolic sect members are gathered in Marange for their annual passover, the second after the death of their leader Noah Taguta Momberume last year.His death ignited a wrangle over the control of the church.The church held its first annual passover in July last year despite sharp divisions within the church.Mutumwa Nimrod Taguta is the current leader of Johanne Marange Apostolic ChurcNimrod was ordained Johanne Marange Apostolic Church high priest after the death of his father Noah.After the death of the leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa secretly visited the sect's headquarters in Bocha.Mutare West legislator Teedzai Muchimwe (Zanu-PF), who is also a senior member of the church, said: "We started our annual passover recently and it is expected to end this week. I am a senior member of the church, and so I will be responsible for welcoming church members from across the region and around the world."Zanu-PF Mutare West candidate for the forthcoming harmonised elections Nyasha Marange, who is also a member of the church said: "I am part of the church and there is no way people can say I am campaigning, after all my church and Zanu-PF have a good relationship and this is the reason why our (President) is always here."In 2021, the church was in the eye of a storm after defying COVID-19 regulations by holding its annual passover after gathering had been outlawed.