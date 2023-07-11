Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Johanne Marange members gather for passover

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THOUSANDS of Johanne Marange Apostolic sect members are gathered in Marange for their annual passover, the second after the death of their leader Noah Taguta Momberume last year.

His death ignited a wrangle  over the control of the church.

The church held its first annual passover in July last year despite sharp divisions within the church.

Mutumwa Nimrod Taguta is the current leader of Johanne Marange Apostolic Churc

Nimrod was ordained Johanne Marange Apostolic Church high priest after the death of his father Noah.

After the death of the leader, President Emmerson  Mnangagwa secretly visited the sect's headquarters in Bocha.

Mutare West legislator Teedzai Muchimwe (Zanu-PF), who is also a senior member of the church, said: "We started our annual passover recently and it is expected to end this week. I am a senior member of the church, and so I will be responsible for welcoming church members from across the region and around the world."

Zanu-PF Mutare West candidate for the forthcoming harmonised elections Nyasha  Marange, who is also a member of the church said: "I am part of the church and there is no way people can say I am campaigning, after all my church and Zanu-PF have a good relationship and this is the reason why our (President) is always here."

In 2021, the church was in the eye of a storm after defying COVID-19 regulations by holding its annual passover after gathering had been outlawed.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Clerics, pro-democracy campaigners set free over prayer meeting

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Internet Marketing Is An Engine Of Economic Growth, How It Helps Industries Revealed

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Afrobarometer survey a huge indictment on both ZANU PF and CCC!

2 hrs ago | 413 Views

Casino Tourism in Norway: Why to Visit

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

South Africa back on Stage 6 load shedding

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

'Zelensky angry and isolated'

3 hrs ago | 984 Views

Mutodi in trouble

3 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Zimbabweans can elect recycled politicians at own peril

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zanu-PF threatens its poll candidates

3 hrs ago | 502 Views

MDC's future hangs in balance

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Soccer fan assaulted over Zanu-PF T-shirt

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Cabinet approves title deeds for informal settlements

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Unifreight eyes cross-border business

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Poison threat on CCC candidate

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Villagers make way for Zesa powerline

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Bulawayo freezes

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mahatshula East suburb takes shape

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe govt punishes rogue businesses

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mater Dei Hospital sues Zimra

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Consider paying Zimbabwe civil servants in gold coins'

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Iranian President visits to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mugabe, Nkomo receive statue honours

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF win inevitable?

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimra officials in court for fraud

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

'Greedflation' rocks Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe partners AU countries to shut safe havens for illicit financial flows

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zanu-PF councillor to host Floyd Mayweather in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Salary increase for civil servants

11 hrs ago | 2114 Views

'Chamisa partly to blame for 'weak' Zimbabwe opposition'

11 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative salutes Julius Malema for encouraging Zimbabweans to go back home

11 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa to build Mugabe, Joshua Nkomo statues

12 hrs ago | 608 Views

Police report made against Energy Mutodi over rally gunfire

12 hrs ago | 665 Views

CCC presses ZEC for clarity over postal voting by uniformed forces

12 hrs ago | 498 Views

Man mistaken for a thief, beaten to death

12 hrs ago | 753 Views

Mnangagwa in Botswana for US-Africa Business Summit

12 hrs ago | 141 Views

Police hunt hit-and-run killer motorist

12 hrs ago | 245 Views

3 die in head-on collision

12 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mwonzora's MPs join Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Air ambulance to the rescue

12 hrs ago | 241 Views

Man kills ex-girlfriend's new lover

12 hrs ago | 315 Views

Doctor to testify in Biti's assault case

12 hrs ago | 115 Views

'Rehashing Zanu-PF naked failures is not enough'

11 Jul 2023 at 08:21hrs | 984 Views

Mnangagwa will beat Chamisa if election held today - survey

11 Jul 2023 at 07:43hrs | 1896 Views

'Mnangagwa is Mugabe's clone'

11 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 1258 Views

Mahere confirms receipt of Zimbabwe electronic voters' roll

11 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 1380 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over voters roll

11 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 1182 Views

Kasukuwere's supporters forge on without him

11 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 3096 Views

Van Blerk has no hatred for Tendai Biti

11 Jul 2023 at 07:41hrs | 1219 Views

High Court hears CCC candidates' case

11 Jul 2023 at 07:41hrs | 785 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days