Mutodi in trouble

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) member has filed a case against Zanu-PF's Bikita South aspiring legislator Energy Mutodi who opened fire on opposition supporters at a rally last week.

John Mupanduki (30) opened a case under RRB 5583028 on July 9.

Mutodi allegedly fired gunshots at CCC members who had gathered at Baradzanwa township in Bikita awaiting leader Nelson Chamisa's arrival.

The sacked minister reportedly besieged the CCC rally venue and started pelting stones before firing two gunshots at opposition members. He was accompanied by a group of Zanu-PF supporters in two trucks.

Sources alleged he was in the company of Kumbirai Ziki, a well-known member of a Zanu-PF affiliate Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ).

Mutodi had challenged CCC to prove its case, further mocking the crowd which had gathered for the rally.

"I challenged Mr Chamisa's CCC supporters to show me any wounded person from a purported shooting and they could not. But I can show without doubt his audience was too small to be addressed by a reasonable presidential aspirant," he said.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days