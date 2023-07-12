Kasukuwere to continue electoral campaign

News / Local

by Staff reporter

EXILED Saviour Kasukuwere's campaign manager, Walter Mzembi has said plans are already in motion to appeal the High Court's decision to nullify the former Cabinet Minister's Presidential nomination adding that the judgement does not deter their ground activation.In response to the High Court, Mzembi said removing Kasukuwere from the polls does not translate into more votes for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.In a televised address, Mzembi blasted Mnangagwa for selecting his competitors whilst highlighting that no amount of judgments and threats will deter their determination to participate in the polls."It's a sad day for democracy in Zimbabwe today's judgment by the High Court prohibiting independent candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has been received and noted by our legal team in Harare," Mzembi said."We are now ceased with it and are taking the necessary responsive action. The judgment does not deter our ground activation which is running full steam on our constitutional rights and freedom of choice in this election and nothing has changed," he added.Mzembi bemoaned the abuse of State institutions by Zanu-PF to fend off opposition political parties."We remain focused on our pursuit of a new united and prosperous Zimbabwe. Our campaign is against elitism and family capture of the state."Removing Kasukuwere from the ballot does not translate into ballots for Mnangagwa he cannot choose his own competitors for us he remains unelectable."According to Mzembi, the decision to bar Kasukuwere from contesting has exposed the shortcomings faced by political parties and contestants in the run for August 23 election."In fact, it is an own goal by the Mnangagwa regime and will not assist them in any way. You cannot continuously use lawfare to disenfranchise suffering people who desperately need leadership change."People want to know why Mnangagwa is so hell-bent on stopping SK from participating in the upcoming election."For us, this is a generational fight which no one cannot fight. The judgment not only goes against Kasukuwere but against all Zimbabweans whose birth right to vote and to be voted for has been violated," Mzembi said.