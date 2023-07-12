Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabweans flocking to Zambia for medical treatment says aspiring Chamisa MP

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A COLLAPSED local health system is reportedly forcing scores of Zimbabweans to seek medical treatment at well-equipped and staffed hospitals in neighbouring Zambia.

After crossing the border into Zambia, the port of call for most Zimbabweans is Mtenderi Hospital, where doctors, nurses and medicines are readily available at an affordable premium.

Aspiring Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) Magunje Member of Parliament, Tonderayi Todd Kusemamuriwo said most villagers from his constituency shunned the few ill-equipped and under-staffed health centres, and were making arduous journeys to Zambia for medical treatment.

Speaking at the funeral of late CCC activist, Beatrice Kaliza, chairlady for Birimawe branch Ward 11 Magunje last week, Kusemamuriwo said there was urgent need to build clinics and hospitals and equip them with state-of-the-art machinery inorder to save lives.

He said Kaliza, who collapsed on her way to fetch water and later died at hospital, could have survived if local medical facilities had proper equipment and a motivated staff.

"We confidently believe her life could have been saved on time, but the absence of an ambulance could have contributed to her passing," said the aspiring CCC MP.

"The absence of a doctor, necessary equipment or medication at the local hospital could have contributed to that as well, because if those things at Karoi District Hospital were at our local rural hospital that life could have been saved.

"Daily, desperate villagers from Magunje, and indeed other areas, are travelling to Mutendere Hospital in Zambia, where there are doctors and medicines, whereas locally patients are attended to by demotivated nurses and given prescriptions but don't have the money at all to buy medication," said Kusemamuriwo.

Some villagers from Tambarika area travel 20km to the nearest clinic at Kapfunde, notwithstanding the poor road network which has few public transporters plying the routes.

The expansive Magunje constituency has two hospitals, Hurungwe Rural and mission-run Chidamoyo Hospital, and has only two clinics, one at Kapfunde and another at Mudzimu constructed by former MP and the then higher education deputy minister, Godfrey Gandawa.

Kasemamuriwo hopes to lobby for construction of more health centres in his area if elected into office.

"I am hoping to advocate and put it through responsible authorities that we get well-equipped medical facilities evenly distributed across Magunje, so that people don't have to travel the long distances they are travelling," he said.

Sourcing equipment for the already available health institutions will also be on top of Kasemamuriwo's priority list, particularly in light of the rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension claiming many lives on a daily basis.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Floyd Mayweather has landed in Harare

19 mins ago | 84 Views

Mzembi says 'don't celebrate too soon we will be back'

2 hrs ago | 720 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed at Aylesbury Crown Court over robbery and drugs crimes

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Runoff highly likely in Zimbabwe elections

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chamisa's lawyers win nomination fight

2 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Daily Maverick releases poll shows a Chamisa victory

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

Kasukuwere fights back

2 hrs ago | 718 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa neck and neck

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

Neighbours tussle over infidelity

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

Kirsty Coventry confident Warriors will play at home

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Releasing Chihambakwe report key to honouring Joshua Nkomo

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Let's vote against those blocking diaspora vote

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe voters should be free to make choices

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Govt moves to relocate Gwayi-Shangani villagers

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

US$50 salary increase offer peanuts, says Zimbabwe teachers

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Tragic end to love triangle

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Kasukuwere to continue electoral campaign

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Overcrowding crisis hits Ingutsheni Hospital

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chiefs told to stay away from politics

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa says global capital safe in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Numbers don't lie, facts are stubborn mules

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Mnangagwa determined to improve people's lives,' claims Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Tyson' knocked Out!

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Warriors players celebrate return to Fifa family

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa's title deeds programme goes national

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Iran President Raisi jets into Zimbabwe today

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam expects first water in-take next season

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Peace commission knows nothing about attacks on Chamisa's supporters

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mpilo Hospital infant deaths raise eyebrows

12 hrs ago | 618 Views

Death sentence passed by Zimbabwe court

12 hrs ago | 766 Views

Truck arson attacks spark sabotage fears in South Africa

13 hrs ago | 689 Views

Russia mulls plan to display destroyed NATO hardware outside embassies

13 hrs ago | 654 Views

Doctor testifies in Biti assault case

13 hrs ago | 531 Views

Teenager dies in Gweru's freezing temperatures

13 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Chamisa would win Zimbabwe's next elections, says Johannesburg research comapny

15 hrs ago | 1350 Views

CCC cries foul as police ban another rally

15 hrs ago | 728 Views

Kasukuwere to appeal disqualification

15 hrs ago | 831 Views

Man dies while having sex with a sex worker

15 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Police hunt girlfriend killer

15 hrs ago | 423 Views

Soldiers steal from Mnangagwa to pay fees

16 hrs ago | 1904 Views

UZA takes ZEC to High Court

18 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Rules for writing college or university application essays

20 hrs ago | 266 Views

Give that US$1 billion to your people Kasukuwere: MRP leader

20 hrs ago | 3349 Views

Kasukuwere barred from contesting presidential election

21 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Clerics, pro-democracy campaigners set free over prayer meeting

22 hrs ago | 407 Views

Internet Marketing Is An Engine Of Economic Growth, How It Helps Industries Revealed

24 hrs ago | 140 Views

Afrobarometer survey a huge indictment on both ZANU PF and CCC!

12 Jul 2023 at 08:57hrs | 1189 Views

Casino Tourism in Norway: Why to Visit

12 Jul 2023 at 08:53hrs | 96 Views

South Africa back on Stage 6 load shedding

12 Jul 2023 at 08:40hrs | 698 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days