Tragic end to love triangle

AN EPWORTH man has been arrested after he reportedly killed a rival in a love triangle.Wenset Charuzika (35) was not asked to plead to murder charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda. He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.Allegation are that on July 8, this year at about 2200 hours, Charuzika went to Bhagomalo Bar, Reuben Shops in Epworth and met his ex-girlfriend Praise Muchemwa who was in the company of the now deceased.The court heard that Charuzika offered to buy his ex-girlfriend some beer, but she declined.A misunderstanding ensued and Charuzika threatened unspecified action.At around 11pm, Charuzika allegedly waylaid the now deceased and Muchemwa near Delport Road as they headed for Muchemwa's house.It is the State's case that Charuzika struck both of them with an unknown object on the back of their heads and they fell down and lost consciousness.A well-wisher rushed the two to Epworth police station and the deceased was referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Muchemwa later gained consciousness and was also referred for medical attention.Investigations revealed that Charuzika was once convicted and spent time at Harare Central Prison for theft.