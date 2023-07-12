Neighbours tussle over infidelity

News / Local

by Staff reporter

TWO sisters were dragged to court yesterday by their neighbour who accused them of dating her husband.Rumbidzayi Tsemo told Harare magistrate Sharon Mashavira that Chido and Mutsa Chaya were disturbing her peace and marriage."I am pleading with the court to order these two to stop harassing me verbally. I have distanced myself from them ever since they apologised for sleeping with my husband, but they continue insulting me," Tsemo submitted."Mutsa is very young, but her behaviour is out of this world. She invites different men to her parents' house and sleeps with them. When these men visit, she starts shouting at me saying, ‘I am dumb to think that my husband is the only man who she can have'."The respondents did not deny dating Tsemo's husband."What I did was wrong, I apologised, but she rejected my apology," Chido said.Mutsa said: "We broke up with her husband after we realised that what we were doing was wrong, but she cannot forgive us."Magistrate Mashavira dismissed Tsemo's application for a protection order after failing to convince the court that she was being emotionally abused by the two sisters.