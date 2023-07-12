Chamisa, Mnangagwa neck and neck

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A NEW survey says Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa will win next month's elections by a margin of between 8% and 9% barely a week after another report by Afrobarometer predicted an 8% head start for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.In its prediction, the global network of scholars, Elite Africa Project, said Chamisa would win the upcoming elections if they were held in a free and fair environment.Elite Africa Project's poll involved 2 000 registered voters, with 47,6% of the respondents saying they would vote for Chamisa in the presidential poll, while 38,7% chose Mnangagwa.A South African publication, Daily Maverick, released the poll results.CCC Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Felix Mafa told NewsDay that his party does not take the surveys for granted."We cannot just willy-nilly dismiss these surveys. They point to a lot of things and we are happy that they have pointed out that we should work harder. We are going to work hard to upset whatever negativity that has been revealed by the surveys," Mafa said."Both surveys are in agreement that Zimbabweans are in turmoil and that Zanu-PF has destroyed the infrastructure, economy and social relationships among people. All in all, the two surveys running parallel within a week have many things in common regardless of numbers."Nonetheless, the researchers should understand that these polls are more conducive where there is full-fledged democracy and total freedom of expression."Zanu-PF commissar Mike Bimha, spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa and director for information Tafadza Mugwadi did not answer calls for a comment.