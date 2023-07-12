Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Daily Maverick releases poll shows a Chamisa victory

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and his Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party would win next month's Zimbabwean elections by a margin of between 8% and 9% - if the elections are free and fair - a new poll reported by South African publication Daly Maverick suggests.

The poll of 2,000 registered voters, conducted by Elite Africa Research in June, found that if the elections were held then, 47.6% of respondents would vote for Chamisa in the presidential poll, while 38.7% would vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Similarly, the poll found that 47.7 % of respondents would vote for Chamisa's CCC while 39.6% would vote for Mnangagwa's ruling Zanu-PF party in the parliamentary elections.

The presidential, parliamentary and local council elections are all scheduled to be held on 23 August.

Even if these poll results suggest Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF would lose a fair contest, they are still quite flattering to the ruling party and president.

The poll also found, by much wider margins, that Zimbabweans believe their country is heading in the wrong direction and that the economy is getting worse.

A large majority of 69.4% said they thought the country was heading in the wrong direction, while only 27.3% felt it was heading in the right direction. Their views of the economy were even more critical, as more than three-quarters – 77.5% – said they believed the economy was getting worse while fewer than one-fifth – 19.6% – felt it was getting better.

A total of 59.8% of the 2,000 citizens polled said they hoped for a new government after the elections, while only 37% said they hoped for the same government.

Also revealing were the answers to the question of whether the respondents felt strongly favourable, somewhat favourable, somewhat unfavourable or strongly unfavourable towards a list of political leaders and parties.

Chamisa emerged with a net positive score of 29.6%, while Mnangagwa's score was a net negative of 2.6%.

Similarly, the CCC registered a net positive score of 28.6% while Zanu-PF scored a net negative of 2.7%. The net scores were derived by subtracting the unfavourable responses from the favourable responses for each leader or party.

These results taken together suggest a high level of discontent among Zimbabweans towards Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF, but also some reluctance, possibly anxiety, about replacing them with Chamisa and the CCC.

Oscar Mutinda, the founder and CEO of Elite Africa Research which did the survey, confirmed this. He said that in conversations with people during the survey, it emerged many felt that even if the current government was doing a bad job, they were not confident the opposition could do much better.

The survey results, if replicated on 23 August, would mean Zimbabweans would have to go to the polls again soon after, as no presidential candidate would have won more than 50% of votes in the first round. In that case, a second round of voting would have to be held between the top two candidates to ensure the winner gets more than 50% of the votes.

Mutinda explained that the sample of 2,000 was selected to replicate national demographics such as the proportions of urban and rural voters as well as the proportions of voters in the country's provinces.

Source - Daily Maverick

Must Read

Floyd Mayweather has landed in Harare

20 mins ago | 85 Views

Mzembi says 'don't celebrate too soon we will be back'

2 hrs ago | 723 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed at Aylesbury Crown Court over robbery and drugs crimes

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Runoff highly likely in Zimbabwe elections

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chamisa's lawyers win nomination fight

2 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Kasukuwere fights back

2 hrs ago | 719 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa neck and neck

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

Neighbours tussle over infidelity

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Kirsty Coventry confident Warriors will play at home

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Releasing Chihambakwe report key to honouring Joshua Nkomo

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Let's vote against those blocking diaspora vote

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe voters should be free to make choices

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Govt moves to relocate Gwayi-Shangani villagers

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

US$50 salary increase offer peanuts, says Zimbabwe teachers

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Tragic end to love triangle

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zimbabweans flocking to Zambia for medical treatment says aspiring Chamisa MP

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Kasukuwere to continue electoral campaign

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Overcrowding crisis hits Ingutsheni Hospital

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chiefs told to stay away from politics

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa says global capital safe in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Numbers don't lie, facts are stubborn mules

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Mnangagwa determined to improve people's lives,' claims Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Tyson' knocked Out!

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Warriors players celebrate return to Fifa family

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa's title deeds programme goes national

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Iran President Raisi jets into Zimbabwe today

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam expects first water in-take next season

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Peace commission knows nothing about attacks on Chamisa's supporters

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mpilo Hospital infant deaths raise eyebrows

12 hrs ago | 618 Views

Death sentence passed by Zimbabwe court

12 hrs ago | 766 Views

Truck arson attacks spark sabotage fears in South Africa

13 hrs ago | 689 Views

Russia mulls plan to display destroyed NATO hardware outside embassies

13 hrs ago | 654 Views

Doctor testifies in Biti assault case

13 hrs ago | 532 Views

Teenager dies in Gweru's freezing temperatures

13 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Chamisa would win Zimbabwe's next elections, says Johannesburg research comapny

15 hrs ago | 1350 Views

CCC cries foul as police ban another rally

15 hrs ago | 728 Views

Kasukuwere to appeal disqualification

15 hrs ago | 831 Views

Man dies while having sex with a sex worker

15 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Police hunt girlfriend killer

15 hrs ago | 423 Views

Soldiers steal from Mnangagwa to pay fees

16 hrs ago | 1904 Views

UZA takes ZEC to High Court

18 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Rules for writing college or university application essays

20 hrs ago | 266 Views

Give that US$1 billion to your people Kasukuwere: MRP leader

20 hrs ago | 3350 Views

Kasukuwere barred from contesting presidential election

21 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Clerics, pro-democracy campaigners set free over prayer meeting

22 hrs ago | 407 Views

Internet Marketing Is An Engine Of Economic Growth, How It Helps Industries Revealed

24 hrs ago | 140 Views

Afrobarometer survey a huge indictment on both ZANU PF and CCC!

12 Jul 2023 at 08:57hrs | 1189 Views

Casino Tourism in Norway: Why to Visit

12 Jul 2023 at 08:53hrs | 96 Views

South Africa back on Stage 6 load shedding

12 Jul 2023 at 08:40hrs | 698 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days