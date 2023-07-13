Bussed multitudes welcome Iranian leader in Zimbabwe

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Scores of people turned up at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday to welcome Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, who arrived for a one-day State visit.President Raisi's visit to Harare is part of a three-country tour of Africa that Tehran has touted as a "new beginning" in relations with the African continent, as Iran looks to circumvent American sanctions, which Zimbabwe has also been a victim of for over two decades.Apart from Zimbabwe, he also visited Kenya and Uganda.As he got off his plane at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, some of the people, mainly Zanu-PF supporters, ululated while others whistled and broke into song and dance.President Mnangagwa warmly embraced President Raisi, in a show of diplomatic camaraderie.The President bids farewell to Dr Raisi at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterdayVice President Constantino Chiwenga, senior Government officials and members of the diplomatic corps, were also on hand to welcome President Raisi, who was then accorded a 21-gun salute, according to tradition.President Raisi then inspected a guard of honour, after which he acknowledged the hundreds of people who had come to welcome him.Subsequently, both Presidents went for a brief interaction with the multitude, which consisted of a considerable number of the Islamic faithful.Speaking to The Herald on the sidelines of the welcoming event, diplomat and Zanu-PF national spokesperson, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, said the visit was testament of the good relations between Harare and Tehran."The visit serves to solidify the strong bilateral national economic and business links that take advantage of Iran's home developed industrial and technological prowess," he said.President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Seyyed Raisi, inspects a Guard of Honour on his arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday"Tehran is fully alive to the opportunities of the resource rich African continent and its youthful population."Historically friendly and revolutionary Zimbabwe is being viewed as an investment hub that can launch Iranian goods and services to the African market. Moreso, when both nations have survived US superpower sanctions and are eager to venture into global business in an increasingly multipolar world."Islamic faithful Mary Kande, who was at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, said it was an honour to see the Iran leader."I was so happy to see him, especially when he came towards us to appreciate us. I felt very happy that he valued the warm welcome we have given him as the Islamic community in Zimbabwe," she said.A Zanu-PF supporter, Shammah Kotani, said seeing the Iran leader had been an honour since he had only heard about him on radio and television."You know my brother, I had only been used to hearing about him on radio or seeing him on TV, so being able to see him in real life was an honour and also seeing the two Presidents together," he said.This was the first such visit by an Iranian leader in 11 years, hence it signifies Zimbabwe's growing influence in the diplomatic community and the successes of President Mnangagwa's engagement and re-engagement diplomatic offensive as well as the "Zimbabwe is a friend to all and enemy to none" mantra.The visit built on the two countries' eighth and ninth sessions of the Joint Permanent Commissions on Cooperation (JPCC) held in Harare last year and in Tehran early this year.The two JPCCs culminated in constructive agreements to increase cooperation in various sectors including in trade, commerce, agriculture, mining, and health.In recent years, Zimbabwe and Iran have grown their bilateral relations and cooperation to new levels.This year also marks the 40th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Harare and Tehran.