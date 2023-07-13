Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF is an indomitable machine, says Mahiya

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF is indomitable and will not be defeated in the upcoming general elections because of the revolutionary fundamentals that continue to drive and cause Zimbabweans to maintain that victory from 1980 to present day, secretary for the War Veterans League, Douglas Mahiya, has said.

Addressing children of war veterans, war collaborators, ex-political prisoners, detainees, and restrictees at the party's headquarters in Harare yesterday, Mahiya said Zanu-PF is unbeatable.

He urged children of war veterans to tell others that Zanu-PF is the political party ordained to rule the country forever.

"Zanu-PF created and manufactured a force that defeated people who had colonised this country," Mahiya said.

"Zanu-PF created a 52 billion KVA generator to generate political power and it is never defeated and it will not be defeated because revolutionary fundamentals will continue to drive and cause the people of Zimbabwe to maintain their victory from 1980. Children of war veterans are part of Zanu-PF.

"They are born of bona fide war veterans and we have brought them here to conscientise them so they are able to understand that we are in a process to total development with the benchmark given by the Government of Vision 2030 which can only be achieved if Zanu-PF has got political power. So 2023, the President, ED Mnangagwa, will be inaugurated and there is no option for failure."

Mahiya said they were mobilising everyone in the country starting with children of war veterans, war collaborators, ex-political prisoners, detainees and restrictees to ensure a flawless victory for Zanu-PF in the upcoming elections.

"We are mobilising all our forces, all our people, everything that we can do and we have started with children of war veterans," he said.

"We already have an approved programme to go around all the 10 provinces to meet children of war veterans, the war veterans themselves, and all other affiliates to be able to tell them that victory for Zanu-PF is certain.

"The President has already gone to more than three provinces and he is going to the fourth one and he has given us direction.

"What the President is talking about is what is called ideology so everybody else will be compelled by the revolutionary principles, by our understanding and our political conscience to ensure that the President's message has gone to the village and the machinery to do so is to have every war veteran, children of war veterans and everyone who is progressive to do that."

Source - The Herald

