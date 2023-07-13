Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bosso coach foul mouth continues

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS FC head coach Baltemar José de Oliveira Brito has bemoaned the recent over use of their beloved Barbourfields Stadium underscoring that there was a need for other local clubs that are renting the facility as their home ground to cultivate a culture of keeping the facility in good condition.

A fuming Brito, a Brazilian former professional footballer, poured out his displeasure at the club's weekly press conference held yesterday.

"While we congratulate Zimbabwe for being accepted back into the Fifa family and have been looking forward to exciting times, we are very much worried about the current state of Barbourfields Stadium. It's now a worrying situation because there are some selfish people who don't care about their Barbourfields Stadium after abusing their facilities (home grounds). Outside Barbourfields pitches are in good condition but people should not be selfish," thundered Brito.

The 71-year-old gaffer reckoned the state of Emagumeni turf, which former champions Dynamos and former Cup Kings CAPS United are now using as their home venue, was being destroyed.




"The grass has now been destroyed at Barbourfields. Let's respect each other because that grass will need four to three months to recover. Let's not abuse Barbourfields because some teams are not following the right warm up procedures," added Brito.

Dynamos and Caps United recently secured a lease from the Bulawayo City Council for the use of Emagumeni as their home ground, in the process joining their old-time nemesis, Highlanders who have used the venue since the 1970s.

DeMbare were compelled to turn to the use of Emagumeni following suspension of the use of the National Sports Stadium last month. This was after problems were encountered with the water reticulation system at the giant facility at a time when the country was recording cholera cases.

Meanwhile, Brito, who will on Sunday lead his Bosso charges when they march into Mandava Stadium to face Herentals has predicted a tough match against a club they know little about.

"Mandava Stadium is a good facility with good grass but the unfortunate thing is we know little about our opponents. We have seen little of them. As such our preparations with regards to the game have been going on well. We look forward to continuing creating our identity of playing football.

However, on Sunday we will introduce a new identity as we expect a very difficult game on a turf that is good to play football," said Brito.

Week 15 Fixtures

Tomorrow: Manica, Diamonds, v Cranborne Bullets (Gibbo), FC Platinum v Yadah FC (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Simba Bhora (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Sheasham (Nyamhunga), Chicken Inn v Dynamo (Barbourfields), Caps United v Greenfuel (Bata Stadium).

Sunday: Triangle v Bulawayo Chiefs (Gibb), Black Rhinos v Hwange (Bata), Herentals v Highlanders (Mandava)

Source - The Chronicle

