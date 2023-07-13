Latest News Editor's Choice


Dembare target ex-Caps star

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
DYNAMOS are desperately looking to sign a striker in the current player transfer window with their coach Herbert Maruwa yesterday revealing his club will not give up in their search for a proven goal scorer.

Maruwa, who assumed the reins at the start of the season with a mandate to end the team's eight year championship drought, feels his efforts to win the title this season are being undone by a blunt strike force.

Speaking at a pre-match Press conference ahead of the trip to Chicken Inn tomorrow, Maruwa said they are casting their net far and wide in search of their man.

"If we get someone who can come in and score goals then we are prepared to sign him. We want someone who can come and score goals rather than bringing someone to develop. We already have lots of youngsters who are developing so we can't bring another striker to develop here, we need someone with a proven goal scoring record who can come and immediately help the team. We are still looking for that kind of player," he said.

South Africa based former Caps United and Harare City forward Ishamel Wadi is rumoured to be on his way back home to join Dynamos after his contract with second tier side JDR Stars expired on June 30.

The 30-year-old managed double figures in the last two seasons, and reports suggest the club's leadership are pulling all stops to get him.

Dynamos signed three strikers at the start of the campaign to try to fix the goal scoring problems, but have so far failed to deliver, sharing just four goals among them in 14 games.

Eli Ilunga, young Jayden Bakari and Nyasha Chintuli all arrived with a good goal scoring reputations.

But they have dismally failed to replicate their previous form.

Emmanuel Paga, who top scored for the club last season, is also yet to hit top gear, and so is Tinashe Makanda. The two have scored a goal each this term.

"We have been challenging the guys to make sure they work extra hard to get goals. As coaches we keep on training them, but sometimes as players they need to take responsibility and push hard to achieve their goals," said Maruwa.

Dynamos, sitting on fifth position, have scored 15 goals in 14 matches, while log leaders Highlanders have scored just 12 goals so far. Second placed Ngezi Platinum Stars have the most number of goals, at 20.

Turning to tomorrow's match against Chicken Inn, Maruwa expects a tough challenge from an opponent looking for their first win since the return from a three stadia crisis induced break.

The Gamecocks were beaten 2-0 by FC Platinum a fortnight ago, before forcing a 1-1 draw away to Green Fuels last week.

Dynamos, meanwhile, picked four points in their last two matches, courtesy of a win over Black Rhinos and a draw against Highlanders last week.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Chicken v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Simba Bhora (Baobab), Manica Diamonds v Cranborne Bullets (Gibbo), Fc Platinum v Yadah (Mandava), Zpc Kariba v Sheasham (Nyamhunga), Caps United v GreenFuel (Bata)

Sunday: Triangle v Bulawayo Chiefs (Gibbo), Black Rhinos v Hwage (Bata), Herentals v Highlanders (Mandava)

