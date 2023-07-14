News / Local
Drunk man fatally stabs teen
Police in Tsholotsho have arrested a man who in a fit of drunken rage, fatally stabbed a teenager in the head.
Ndaniso Ndlovu (43) allegedly stabbed the 17-year-old juvenile at Mahangula Business Centre on 9 July.
Confirming the incident on their official Twitter account, police said they were yet to establish a motive for the killing.
Source - The Chronicle