Drunk man fatally stabs teen

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Police in Tsholotsho have arrested a man who in a fit of drunken rage, fatally stabbed a teenager in the head.

Ndaniso Ndlovu (43) allegedly stabbed the 17-year-old juvenile at Mahangula Business Centre on 9 July.

Confirming the incident on their official Twitter account, police said they were yet to establish a motive for the killing.

Source - The Chronicle

