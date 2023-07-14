Woman found dead in bush

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A woman was found dead, with a swollen head in a bushy area between Mahatshula and Woodville Park in Bulawayo.Police suspect the woman is a murder victim.Without giving extensive details, police confirmed the incident on Twitter on 12 July."Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of murder in which a woman was found dead with a swollen head in a bushy area between Mahatshula and Woodville Park. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station," read the tweet.