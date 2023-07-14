Latest News Editor's Choice


Dembare plucks Chicken Inn

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Chicken Inn 0 - 2 Dynamos
DYNAMOS FC, once again proved too strong for Chicken Inn FC after registering a 2-0 away win at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, this Saturday afternoon.

After Chicken Inn held the fort in the first 45 minutes, two second-half goals from Elton Chikona and substitute, Elie Ilunga were all it took for DeMbare to collect maximum points and extend their tally on the table to 25.

Coming back to play at BF after a draw against defending champions FC Platinum last week, DeMbare made three changes to their team as the head coach, Hebert Maruwa said they wanted to be more offensive, a decision that proved fruitful at the end of the 90 minutes.

It was a worthy victory for Dynamos who dominated the proceedings from the first whistle. Despite being on the back foot in the early stages, George Majika got the home side's first real chance with a well-taken shot however, Dynamos' shot-stopper, Prince Tafiremutsa was equal to the task, punching the effort wide for a corner kick.

Arthur Musiiwa came close for Dynamos in the 14th minute but his shot went just over the bar. DeMbare created most chances. They could not break the deadlock as they went to the halftime break in a 0-0 stalemate.

At the start of the second half, Dynamos made a halftime substitution, bringing in Ilunga for Denver Mukamba, a move that paid dividends. Pumped up in the second half, the visitors attacked from the 46th minute until the last whistle.

In the 67th minute, Elton Chikona found the back of the net to beat Donovan Bernard and break the deadlock after a well-taken shot from inside the box.

Chicken Inn made five changes 35 minutes into the second half, all in search of an equaliser that never came.

The Gamecocks came close to leveling matters with a minute left of regulation time however, Mpumelelo Bhebhe's diving header hit the side net.

A minute later there was a moment of brilliance from Ilunga who killed a match as a contest with his well-taken dipping shot that beat Bernard all systems out to seal the match as a contest.

After collecting maximum points, Maruwa was happy with the way his charges played, adding that there's been a lot of progress after the one-month football break.

His counterpart in the Gamecocks camp, Prince Matore said they need to work hard and collect maximum points in their next match.

Teams:

Chicken Inn FC:

D Bernard(GK), M Hwata (C Augusto, 62 mins), X Ndlovu, M Bhebhe, G Majika (G Mutungamiri, 50 mins), A Chinda, C Dzingai (T Chibunyu, 76 mins), D Jaricha, S Mhlanga, T Kutinyu (B Muza, 50mins), M Charamba (O Malajila, 62 mins)

Dynamos FC:

P Tafiremutsa (GK), S Nyahwa, K Moyo, E Moyo, D Mukamba (E Ilunga, 45 mins), D Dzvinyai, E Jalai, E Chikona, A Musiiwa (F Makarati, 87 mins), K Madera (E Paga, 65 mins) , T Shandirwa.

Source - The Chronicle

