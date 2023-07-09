Latest News Editor's Choice


Man rapes girlfriend's daughter

by Erick Matotoba
A 55-YEAR-OLD member of the neighbourhood watch committee (NWC) in Bulawayo's Kensington suburb allegedly raped his girlfriend's 13-year-old daughter on three occasions, a magistrate heard on Friday.

Bulawayo regional magistrate, Mr Collet Ncube heard this when the man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, appeared before him facing three counts of rape.

He was remanded in custody until July 26.

The prosecutor, Ms Nkanyezi Xaba said on an unknown date in April, the accused invited the girl to stay at his house, and the mother who is in a relationship with the accused agreed.

The court heard that during the same month, the complainant arrived from school and found the accused home.

The accused offered the girl a drink that was mixed with some alcoholic content and she drank it until she got drunk. The accused then lifted the complainant from a couch and took her to his bedroom where he allegedly removed her clothes before raping her.

"During the same month of April, the complainant arrived home from school and she found the accused alone. She proceeded to her room to change her uniform during which the accused called him to the lounge," said Ms Xaba.

"The girl rushed to the accused while wearing a pair of skin-tight, panties and a T-shirt.

The accused took the girl to her bedroom where he raped her for the second time."

On the third occasion during the same month, the court heard that the complainant was sleeping in her room when the accused entered before he sneaked into her blankets and raped the girl.

The accused was interrupted by his wife who walked into the room and found the two having unprotected sex.

The girl bolted out of the room and went to her mother's place. The accused's wife reported the matter to the police leading to her husband's arrest.



Source - Erick Matotoba

