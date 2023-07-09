Soldier in trouble for ‘cooking' Zimsec certificates

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Harare-based army sergeant appeared at the Harare magistrates court on Thursday facing charges of forging certificates for a student to apply for a scholarship in Poland.Farai Chauke and his two unemployed accomplices Joel and Michael Sikaliveni appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje.Chauke is a graphic designer and also director of Red Haven Media (Private) Limited, a private business that is into printing and graphic designing.The complainant is the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) represented by James Nyabonde, the head of security.It is the State case that on June 22, Sandile Biancah Mabhena went to Zimsec offices in Harare to get certification for her fake Ordinary and Advanced level certificates.However, Zimsec officials discovered that the two certificates had been tampered with.Investigations revealed that the 'O' Level certificate with 10 passes belonged to Nkosikhona Gumpo and Advanced Level certificate to Rodney Ndlovu.Investigations discovered that Mabhena did Ordinary Level at Lower Gwelo Adventist High School and sat for examinations in November 2020, but never advanced to 'A' level.According to the State, Mabhena approached Bonani Ncube, who is still at large, to originate the fake certificates and was charged US$720.Ncube engaged Chauke to design the fake certificates.A search conducted at his workplace recovered stolen certificates belonging to different people.