Mistress storms married lover's home

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Harare woman stormed her married boyfriends' home to grab household property whenever she is not given money for upkeep.This emerged at the Harare magistrate court where Charmaine Bepa was seeking a peace order against his husband's mistress, Doreen Nhamo."She always comes to my residence while I am away at work and steals something claiming my husband would not have given her money for her upkeep," Bepa said.According to Bepa, Nhamo recently took a television set from their home.Magistrate Sharon Mashavira granted Bepa her application for a peace order.She ordered Nhamo to stop visiting Bepa's residence and workplace.