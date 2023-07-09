Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa wants to rule forever

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday disclosed that he wants to die in office saying he wanted prayers to rule forever.

Mnangagwa was addressing thousands of Johane Marange apostolic sect members in Marange attending the church's annual Passover, which started on July 1.

The Passover ended yesterday.

"If you want to rule the country forever you come to church and be prayed for," Mnangagwa who was clad in the apostolic sect's regalia and accompanied by his deputy Constantino Chiwenga said.

 "We are a prayerful nation. Under my leadership and Zanu-PF, we'll always come here for your prayers and for peace to prevail."

The apostolic sect is one of the country's biggest church denominations.

"You said I am surrounded by soldiers, yes tinorakasha (beat) to put you in order and sometimes we can be wild and we need church prayers to cool us down," Mnangagwa added.

Mnangagwa is expected to address Zanu-PF supporters at Chinorumba Secondary School today as he continues with his countrywide rallies to drum up support for his re-election.

Zanu-PF provincial spokesperson for Masvingo, Pedzisayi Chiwewe said they were expecting at least 120 000 supporters at the rally.

"We are expecting at least 120 000 supporters with 75 000 people coming from the host district's three constituencies while others would be drawn from other districts in the province," Chiwewe said.

Zanu-PF last week hired 400 buses and 510 trucks to ferry party supporters to attend the rally at Magunje Growth Point in Mashonaland West province.

Chiwewe said the provincial leadership had requested for at least 20 buses to ferry supporters from each district.

"We also have the usual vehicles that we use to carry our supporters and these would be used to supplement the buses we have requested," he said.

Chiwewe also dispelled allegations that the ruling party had the propensity to force villagers to attend Zanu-PF rallies addressed by Mnangagwa.

"If there are any Citizens Coalition for Change supporters who feel compelled to attend they should not come because we are expecting our supporters only," he said.

Zanu-PF is enticing potential supporters attending rallies with various goodies including chicken and chips, Mnangagwa-branded bread, vegetable seed, drinks and bottled water.

Source - the standard

