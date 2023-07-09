Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa under fire

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has been accused of launching a brutal attack on citizens' rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association following his decision to sign off the draconian Criminal Law Codification and Reform Amendment Bill into an Act just a month before the country goes to the polls.

Mnangagwa's so-called Patriotic Bill lists as an offense "wilfully injuring the sovereignty and national interests of Zimbabwe" by citizens calling for military intervention and sanctions against the country.

The bill was widely opposed by the international community, lawyers and rights defenders describing it as a grave assault on human rights.

In a statement over the weekend, Amnesty lnternational said Mnangagwa must immediately reverse his decision which will further silence dissent.

"The signing of the ‘Patriotic Bill' into an Act by the President is a grave attack on the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

"The enactment of the Bill is stronger evidence that the Zimbabwean authorities are bent on further shrinking the civic space and silencing dissent," Amnesty International's Deputy Research Director for Southern Africa, Khanyo Farisè said.

Farise called upon President Mnangagwa to reverse his decision and immediately ensure the repeal of the law to demonstrate the commitment of his government to human rights.

Further, the human rights organisation urged the government to fully and effectively respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights of everyone to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association.

It said the Act failed to meet the requirements of legality, proportionality, and necessity.

The penalties provided by the Act include loss of citizenship, denial of the right to vote and the death penalty.

"Imposing these penalties on people simply for peacefully exercising their human rights is patently unconstitutional and incompatible with Zimbabwe's international human rights obligations."

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) also condemned the authorities on the matter.

Part of its statement read: "Of grave concern in the Bill are the excessive penalties for wilfully injuring the sovereignty and national interest of Zimbabwe, which include the death penalty, lengthy imprisonment, and revocation of citizenship, prohibition of from being registered as a voter or voting at an election for a period of at least five years."

ZLHR stated that some of the penalties were manifestly unconstitutional.

"The death penalty can only be imposed on a person convicted of murder in aggravating circumstances, as provided for in section 48 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

"The penalty of prohibition of registration as a voter or voting at an election violates political rights as provided for in section 67 of the Constitution as read with paragraph 2 of the Fourth Schedule to the Constitution, which provides for disqualification for registration as a voter only if a person has been convicted under the Electoral Act.

"Revocation of citizenship can only be done in terms of section 39 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, and conviction for so-called unpatriotic conduct is not a ground for revocation in terms of section 39 of the Constitution," said ZLHR.

The European Union (EU) Delegation to Zimbabwe wrote on Twitter: "Zimbabwe, as a sovereign country has committed in the Arrears Clearance process to enhancing respect for freedoms of association, assembly &expression, as well as building trust with the international community. Today's legislation sends a political signal in the opposite direction."

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Bulawayo City Council moves to tackle exodus of skilled staff

46 mins ago | 69 Views

Invaders wreak havoc in Ntabazinduna

47 mins ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Mnangagwa wants to rule forever

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Sikhala State witness exposed

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mistress storms married lover's home

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Soldier in trouble for ‘cooking' Zimsec certificates

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

The pitfalls of Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zanu-PF candidates 'snub' Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zanu-PF's desperate bid to block Kasukuwere goes a gear up

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe's 'fringe' presidential candidates still in hibernation

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Chamisa's CCC delt a double candidate blow

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Man threatens to axe wife and kids

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe govt creates aviation firm

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Junior Sables go down fighting against Scotland

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

'Prostitute' jibe lands CCC activist in trouble

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa guarantees freedom of worship

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Outgoing Bulawayo mayor worked well with the Government

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Bulawayo schools in top 10 of Zimbabwe mega schools

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants abuse car import facility

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Bosso invade Mandava for Herentals tie

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

'Tertiary education should solve national problems'

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Man murders wife, hangs self

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Journalist appeals for US$15,000 for child's heart operation

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Katsande tells Khama Billiat to leave Kaizer Chiefs

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Tagwirei's Sakunda roped in for NSS renovations

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals now death traps, says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Kasukuwere appeals for SADC countries' intervention for free, fair Zimbabwe elections

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe's civil servants get backdated US$ pay rise

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Kasukuwere US$ 1 billion cheque towards Matabeleland genocide compensation mind blowing

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe's localised voters' roll out Thursday

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe applies for UN Security Council seat

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

HIV infections hit record low in Zimhbabwe

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa tells off the West over political interference ahead of polls

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested for selling fake birth certificates, asylum documents

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

President Raisi, please tell Mnangagwa that sanctions can never cripple a country!

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Man rapes girlfriend's daughter

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

The untold anguish Mnangagwa has caused Zimbabweans!

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Tobacco thieves in court

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man (29) sodomizes teenager

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Drug dealer dumps car at police roadblock

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Man assaults granny to death

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

ZANU PF aspiring MP tears up opposition posters

15 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Caps United return to winning ways

16 hrs ago | 256 Views

Amnesty International throws toys out of the pram over Zimbabwe patriotism law

18 hrs ago | 903 Views

Malema says Kasukuwere must be allowed to contest

18 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Dembare plucks Chicken Inn

18 hrs ago | 489 Views

9 arrested for gold mining at Nust campus

18 hrs ago | 779 Views

Woman found dead in bush

18 hrs ago | 1078 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days