Chamisa's CCC to repeal the 'Patriot Act'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) says it will repeal new clauses in the Criminal (Codification and Reform) Act that criminalises criticism of government once the party is elected into power.A section inserted into the Criminal (Codification and Reform) Bill signed into law by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week criminalises wilful damaging Zimbabwe's sovereignty and national interest.The so-called Patriotic Bill was widely condemned, but sailed through the Zanu-PF-dominated National Assembly and Senate before Mnangagwa appended his signature.Senior CCC official Felix Mafa told NewsDay yesterday that his party would quickly move to repeal the inserted clauses once elected."As soon as CCC is inaugurated as the new government we are going to repeal that Act in totality and all other draconian laws and try to reconstruct our country economically," he said."We have no other term to express our uttermost disgust on this, but only to say that naturally draconian laws have to be disobeyed by everybody because we feel Zimbabweans have been turned into slavery and an extreme one-party State instead of democratisation."Other opposition politicians have argued that patriotism cannot be legislated.Independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere's spokesperson and chief election agent Jacqueline Sande said: "If everything is working properly from the economy to social systems, patriotism will come naturally. Once Kasukuwere becomes president, he will introduce policies and systems that guarantee the socioeconomic rights of Zimbabwean citizens through vibrant economic and social systems that provide a cushion to the vulnerable."Repressive Acts of law, such as the Patriotic Bill and many others will be repealed."Zapu spokesperson Mso Ndlovu said Zimbabwe did not go to war to have repressive legislation."We didn't go to war because there was some act compelling us to. We went to war to fight against unjust laws like this one. Zapu's position is that patriotism cannot, and should never be legislated. It is a voluntary act," Ndlovu said.Political analyst Kudakwashe Munemo told NewsDay that the law would restrict citizens' fundamental freedoms and rights of association, assembly and expression, as outlined in the Constitution."Remarks by the opposition are progressive and even before being elected into power it ought to continue piling pressure on the urgent need to repeal the Act," Munemo said.