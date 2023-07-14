Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Storm brews at Msengezi High School

by Staff reporter
37 mins ago | Views
A STORM is brewing at Msengezi High School in Mashonaland West province where a section of parents is demanding the removal of the current School Development Committee (SDC) led by Leonard Matatu over suspected financial abuse and lack of accountability.

Disgruntled parents were reportedly ejected from school social media groups while the school head George Rambanepasi has also been implicated in targeting inquisitive parents.

In a letter seen by NewsDay, Rambanepasi claimed people are working hard to discredit him and his committee.

"The school would like to inform you that the following people purporting to be Msengezi High School parents are not parents. One of them (name supplied) is a former SDC employee whose service was terminated due to stealing and breaking food trunks.

"He/she is trying to come back to the school through the Labour Court. Please let's disregard any information that they post in any formal and informal groups," partly reads the letter.

WhatsApp chats seen by NewsDay expose deep-seated anger in parents who now want the matter addressed by President Emerson Mnangagwa.

"The SDC's term of office expired in April. Tosvika kuna President kana vakaita zvekutamba (We will contact the President, if they want to mess around). Msengezi Parents 4ED," wrote one parent on WhatsApp.

There are also voice notes of agitated parents accusing Matatu and Rambanepasi of employing an iron fist rule.

"The SDC defends everything proposed by the headmaster (Rambanepasi) who does not communicate well with parents. Due to mismanagement of the school by Rambanepasi and Matatu, we need a change of leadership," wrote the parents.

The petitioners are demanding an emergency general meeting (EGM) to elect new leadership.

"There are arbitrary fee increases without parents' consent. We want an audit of solar, tractor and levy funds among other monies paid to the school authorities. All decisions by the Matatu led committee since April are null and void after their term of office expired," the parents added.

Msengezi is a mixed government high school with an enrolment of 1 000 students and 46 teachers.

The tension has seen over 500 parents signing a petition calling for an EGM to pave the way for external auditors.

Rambanepasi denied the allegations this week.

"The last audit at the school was done in February 2023. Furthermore, we don't have any crisis at the school. We have enough water here," he said in a written response.

Rambanepasi denied abuse of office charges levelled against him.

"Those are misguided allegations and I am happy to meet anyone who can prove that," Rambanepasi said.

Matatu also laughed off the existence of a petition against him and the SDC committee, saying they are just a few individuals pushing the agenda.

"Those purporting to represent parents are less than 10 people. If we are not running the school well, it is students that will sign a petition, not parents," he said in a telephone interview.

"The petition is a non-event as we are in office according to the constitution but some people are misinforming other parents. We have been in office for less than 2 years and we have done more achievements than expected so we can't be pushed out by a few misguided elements."

 Provincial education director Gabriel Mhumha said he was unaware of any reports from Msengezi about disgruntled parents.

"I am sorry, I am yet to get any official communication on the matter, so I can't comment on anything," Mhumha said in a telephone interview.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Chamisa promises prosperity

28 mins ago | 81 Views

Chamisa launches 'life or death' election campaign

31 mins ago | 129 Views

Ezekiel Guti tried to bring Chamisa, Mnangagwa together

34 mins ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF 'deploys drones' to spy on Chamisa's CCC

35 mins ago | 174 Views

Bosso boss Herentals

35 mins ago | 49 Views

'Kasukuwere court ruling threatens diaspora voters'

36 mins ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF defends lavish spending on Mayweather

36 mins ago | 80 Views

Chamisa taunts Mnangagwa

36 mins ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe political parties urged to shun violence

37 mins ago | 9 Views

Zida approved 4 PPPs in Q2

37 mins ago | 16 Views

Chamisa's CCC to repeal the 'Patriot Act'

38 mins ago | 28 Views

Iran, please tell Mnangagwa that sanctions are a fallacy

38 mins ago | 23 Views

Partisan institutions a danger to Zimbabwe democracy

39 mins ago | 8 Views

Govt must seriously reconsider 'Patriot Act'

39 mins ago | 12 Views

Judge rules in favour of Chamisa's CCC candidate

39 mins ago | 87 Views

Govt tells Poly graduates to create jobs

40 mins ago | 22 Views

Police launch manhunt for rapist

40 mins ago | 29 Views

'Parents must closely monitor their children'

40 mins ago | 15 Views

Harare's sex workers become targets for criminals

41 mins ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwean family buries four Boksburg gas victims

41 mins ago | 30 Views

Mthuli Ncube partners NRZ to create railway level crossing in Cowdray Park

41 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's chiefs happy with prevailing peace ahead of elections

42 mins ago | 10 Views

Commuters complain over exorbitant fares

42 mins ago | 24 Views

Tony Blair pledges to support Zimbabwe's economic recovery?

43 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa claims that all parties are free to campaign in Zimbabwe

43 mins ago | 21 Views

ZEC ahead of schedule, designs ballots

44 mins ago | 11 Views

Criminal law amendment will close loopholes, says Zanu-PF

44 mins ago | 19 Views

PSC rolls out biometric system

44 mins ago | 16 Views

Secret underground abortion clinics thrive in Zimbabwe

45 mins ago | 12 Views

Gold Standard pauses issuance of CO2 credits from Zimbabwe

45 mins ago | 16 Views

Thomas Mapfumo retires in exile

46 mins ago | 40 Views

Bosso stretch unbeaten run to open gap on top

14 hrs ago | 740 Views

Edd Branson in ambitious plan to empower Zimbabwe's creative industry

14 hrs ago | 452 Views

Photo Chief Makope's car overturns

17 hrs ago | 2626 Views

Harare doesn't have a football stadium good for PSL

18 hrs ago | 437 Views

Nigerian billionaire's US$1 billion Zimbabwean mining deals stall

18 hrs ago | 998 Views

Mnangagwa's integrity continues facing a litmus test

18 hrs ago | 891 Views

Brics+ plans gold-backed currency

18 hrs ago | 587 Views

Zimbabwe's presidential poll battle intensifies

18 hrs ago | 679 Views

Bulawayo City Council moves to tackle exodus of skilled staff

21 hrs ago | 516 Views

Invaders wreak havoc in Ntabazinduna

21 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

22 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

22 hrs ago | 1803 Views

Mnangagwa wants to rule forever

22 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Sikhala State witness exposed

22 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Mistress storms married lover's home

22 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Soldier in trouble for ‘cooking' Zimsec certificates

22 hrs ago | 417 Views

The pitfalls of Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

22 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zanu-PF candidates 'snub' Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1631 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days