Zida approved 4 PPPs in Q2

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (Zida) approved four public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the second quarter of this year, with a combined value of more than US$186 million.The PPPs will proceed to the feasibility study stage, according to Zida's 2023 second quarter report.Zwane Enterprises was granted authority to finance the feasibility study for the rehabilitation and upgrading of the 120-kilometre Old Gwanda-Bulawayo Road at a cost of US$150 million.A Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC) and Afrochine Smelting Ltd partnership was approved to resume copper mining at Sanyati Mine at a cost of US$22,9 million.Another US$5,7 million partnership between ZMDC and iRise (Pvt) Ltd for graphite mining and processing at Lynx Mine was approved. iRise will finance the graphite mining exploration study.The Office of Sheikh Al Qassimi of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, was granted permission to finance a feasibility study on the proposed cable manufacturing plant at Zesa Enterprises Southerton site in Harare. The value of the project is yet to be determined.The agency, however, rejected a US$16,5 million PPP proposal between the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) and Flowtite South Africa for the manufacture of glass reinforced polyester pipes in Zimbabwe.Flowtite was, however, permitted to come into the country and invest as a general investor without partnering Zinwa.Zida is also working on a number of other investment proposals.For instance, the government has engaged the Abu Dhabi-based advisory firm Knighthood Global Limited develop a bankable feasibility study to create the Zimbabwe Aviation Group.TelOne is desirous to enter a PPP with a party to be identified in a competitive bidding process under a build, lease and transfer (BLT) model whereby the counterpart is to fully fund the project including installation and integration until the deployed telecommunications infrastructure becomes operational.ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP) submitted a proposal for a partnership with the government for the development, financing and management of agro-industrial zones at designated locations in Zimbabwe.ARISE IIP is currently exploring potential partnerships with some publicly-owned Special Economic Zones (SEZs) such as Sunway City, Fernhill, Beitbridge and Umvumela through the agency's facilitation.The Mining Promotion Corporation (MPC) is desirous to enter an unsolicited PPP with an identified investor for the exploration, mining and beneficiation of lithium on tenements held by MPC. The agency said it was at an advanced stage of reviewing submissions made by MPC for recommendation to the PPP committee in the third quarter.Indian company Narula Udyog Group - with vast experience in the supply of healthcare equipment, training and aftercare - is exploring a partnership with government through the Health and Child Care ministry.Zida said it was investigating gaps in health infrastructure to come up with a potential PPP with the Narula Group.MARS Jewels, a family business with over 50 years of experience, seeks to set up a manufacturing plant specialising in jewellery manufacturing, diamond cutting, polishing and a technical college to train local artisans. The agency is working on possible joint venture partnerships with Aurex Private Limited.The agency is working on the establishment of an Agro-Industrial Park SEZ at Mgargwi Farm in Goromonzi district. Zida said it was in the process of gazetting a preliminary notice for the designation of the proposed SEZ.The organisation is also processing the application for the designation of a Power and Metallurgical SEZ in Beitbridge by Xintai Resources (Private) Limited which has proposed to construct a thermal power plant, coal washing plant, iron and steel plant and a ferrochrome smelter.