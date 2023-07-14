Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe political parties urged to shun violence

by Staff reporter
39 mins ago
HUMAN rights' watchdog, 4HZimbabwe, has encouraged political parties to desist from politically motivated violence ahead of the August 23 elections.

4HZimbabwe director John Muchenje made the remarks at an event attended by journalists and representatives from different political parties.

"We have brought in together political parties as well as media practitioners for a peace engagement as we get into the election campaign time," Muchenje said.

"We are trying to promote peace between political parties first then political parties and the media as both are important.

"We encourage political parties to disseminate content that does not fuel violence.

"The same message applies to the media, an important tool in promoting peace before, during and after elections."

Speaking at the same event, National Peace and Reconciliation (NPRC) commissioner Obert Gutu said the commission has not received any complaints of politically motivated violence.

"We haven't received any complaints on political violence and we are not mandated to hunt for complaints but we are free to receive complaints. Anyone, political parties, individuals or churches are free to approach our offices with their complaints," Gutu said.

Zimbabwe has a history of disputed elections, with the opposition always crying foul over violence and intimidation of its supporters.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days