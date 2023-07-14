Bosso boss Herentals

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Herentals FC 0 - 1 HighlandersHIGHLANDERS have opened a four point lead at the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League following a narrow win over Herentals at Mandava stadium yesterday.Melikhaya Ncube's first half goal was enough to help the Bulawayo giants collect maximums points.They were helped by the fact that second-placed Ngezi Platinum lost to Simba Bhora on Saturday.Coach Baltermar Brito was on cloud nine after the narrow win, as they remain the only unbeaten PSL team this season after 15 matches."It was a good game, we played against a good team. We are not referees, so we don't have the capacity to assess the situations which our opponents point out," Brito said."For us the referee did a good job and in the end our boys deserved a win. It's the players who are putting the spirit inside the field, we are just coaching them."So when you fight for something, your dreams come true. They are fighting and they deserved this victory. That's important."And they came into this one oozing with confidence after extending their lead at the summit of the PSL standings.They rightfully started the match with high tempo as Herentals were slow to move out of their blocks.Highlanders had their first meaningful chance after 17 minutes when the exciting McKinnon Mushore hit the side netting with a rasping shot from close range.They opened the scoring after 28 minutes through Ncube who hit the target with a brilliant overhead kick from inside the box as he connected a cross whipped in by Elsharma Farasi.Bosso led going into the half-time break as Herentals went to the break without a single shot on target.The students came from the break with a different level of impetus, forcing the Highlanders FC defence to back-peddle on the 49th minute.Speedy Davison Marowa forced a reflex save from Ariel Sibanda with a lofted shot from range. For them, it was the best chance of the game.Highlanders, meanwhile, depended on sporadic attacks as they jealously guarded their goal.On the 76th, Bosso launched a spellbinding attack with Lynoth Chikuhwa and Washington Navaya breaking through the middle, but the latter's ferocious strike was defended well by Ali Maliselo.Herentals felt hard done when they were denied by referee Owen Manhende what looked like a genuine penalty call when Peter Muduhwa appeared to have handled the ball.And Herentals gaffer Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva was livid with the match officiating."From the way I saw it, we tried hard but they did well to defend. With assistance of the referee, they managed to win," said Mutiwekuziva."He gave them more advantage more than us."We made penalty calls, which were genuine, but he ignored. It's obviously not the result that we wanted, but this is a team that is doing well. I'm proud of the work the boys put in."I hope we will improve from the positives the team showed today. Highlanders are the winners today and we accept it."TeamsHerentals: N Antonio, B Majarira, S Murove, G Chinobva, B Majarira( M Chimedza 58'), D Marowa( T Jimu 67'), T Benza( J Zhuqawo 67'), P Chota, W Kapumha( G Mukambi 68'), B Phiri, P Chama( A Maliselo 78').Highlanders: A Sibanda,A Mbeba, P Muduhwa, M Ndlovu, B Manhire, A Faira, M Ncube, M Mushore(S Ngala 57'), R ) Lunga (W Navaya 57'), E Farasi (Mason Mushore 68'), L Chikuhwa( A Tandi 81')