Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF 'deploys drones' to spy on Chamisa's CCC

by Staff reporter
38 mins ago | Views
THE ruling Zanu-PF party yesterday "deployed drones" to spy on the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) campaign launch in Gweru as the August 23 polls campaign heats up.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa revealed this yesterday while addressing a Zanu-PF campaign rally in Zaka district, Masvingo province.

CCC has been finding the going tough after the majority of its rallies were banned and the latest move by Zanu-PF is one of the ruling party's many attempts to outwit the opposition ahead of elections.

Acknowledging the huge crowd gathered in Zaka, Mnangagwa said the party was on a growth trajectory compared to other parties.

"We launched in Chipinge and there were many people. We went to Bulilima (Matebeleland South), then we were in Magunje, there were 75 000 people," said Mnangagwa.

"Today, our drones have counted the people and we have 124 000 people. We have also sent our drones to Gweru, where the other party is launching and there are 15 000 people."

Before the Zaka rally at Chinorumba Secondary School, Zanu-PF affiliates led by Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) reportedly camped in the area to coerce villagers to attend the rally as Mnangagwa, who is facing stiff competition from CCC's Nelson Chamisa, pulls all stops to convince Zimbabweans to re-elect him during the forthcoming plebiscite.

Speaking to NewsDay ahead of the Zaka rally, villagers said Zanu-PF officials visited each homestead ahead of the rally.

"They embarked on a door-to-door excursion and recorded our names saying buses will come to pick us up for the rally. We were also promised seed maize for the forthcoming agricultural season," one villager said, requesting to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation.

Villagers attending Mnangagwa's rallies are being spoiled with fried chicken and chips, bread, bottled water and drinks with a local seed company dishing out various vegetable seeds.

Zanu-PF provincial spokesperson for Masvingo, Pedzisayi Chiwewe denied the coercion allegations.

"All the people who attend our rallies come on their own volition and no one is forced to attend. If any CCC supporters feel compelled to attend, they should not come because we are expecting our supporters only," Chiwewe said.

The ruling Zanu-PF has also been accused of abducting and victimising villagers who do not attend its rallies.

While addressing the rally, Mnangagwa stressed the need for peace ahead of the elections.

"I am aware the other party is also launching its campaign today and I hope it is preaching peace. We want all political parties to be peaceful during this election," he said.

"I am happy to announce that since we announced the election date, there has been peace across the country. We acknowledge that people have different views and that is democracy. Those who want to teach us democracy should jump into the sea and die."

The Zanu-PF leader said the country's economic growth was the fastest in the Sadc region, growing by 3% per annum.

"We want the economy to continue growing and we chose two sectors of the economy - agriculture and mining - to spearhead the growth," he said.

Zanu-PF handed out vegetable seeds, 10 hens each to women in the province while traditional leaders were blessed with goats.

Mnangagwa handed over a company certificate for Mbuyamaswa village, where the village head will be the chairperson, while villagers will be shareholders.

The villagers were issued with bank cards.

The party also distributed 120 000 tonnes of mealie-meal to villagers.


Source - newsday

Must Read

Chamisa promises prosperity

31 mins ago | 91 Views

Chamisa launches 'life or death' election campaign

34 mins ago | 145 Views

Ezekiel Guti tried to bring Chamisa, Mnangagwa together

37 mins ago | 156 Views

Bosso boss Herentals

38 mins ago | 55 Views

'Kasukuwere court ruling threatens diaspora voters'

39 mins ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF defends lavish spending on Mayweather

39 mins ago | 89 Views

Chamisa taunts Mnangagwa

39 mins ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe political parties urged to shun violence

40 mins ago | 12 Views

Zida approved 4 PPPs in Q2

40 mins ago | 18 Views

Storm brews at Msengezi High School

40 mins ago | 72 Views

Chamisa's CCC to repeal the 'Patriot Act'

41 mins ago | 30 Views

Iran, please tell Mnangagwa that sanctions are a fallacy

41 mins ago | 24 Views

Partisan institutions a danger to Zimbabwe democracy

42 mins ago | 8 Views

Govt must seriously reconsider 'Patriot Act'

42 mins ago | 13 Views

Judge rules in favour of Chamisa's CCC candidate

43 mins ago | 95 Views

Govt tells Poly graduates to create jobs

43 mins ago | 25 Views

Police launch manhunt for rapist

43 mins ago | 30 Views

'Parents must closely monitor their children'

43 mins ago | 15 Views

Harare's sex workers become targets for criminals

44 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwean family buries four Boksburg gas victims

44 mins ago | 34 Views

Mthuli Ncube partners NRZ to create railway level crossing in Cowdray Park

44 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe's chiefs happy with prevailing peace ahead of elections

45 mins ago | 11 Views

Commuters complain over exorbitant fares

45 mins ago | 26 Views

Tony Blair pledges to support Zimbabwe's economic recovery?

46 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa claims that all parties are free to campaign in Zimbabwe

46 mins ago | 25 Views

ZEC ahead of schedule, designs ballots

47 mins ago | 14 Views

Criminal law amendment will close loopholes, says Zanu-PF

47 mins ago | 21 Views

PSC rolls out biometric system

47 mins ago | 17 Views

Secret underground abortion clinics thrive in Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 14 Views

Gold Standard pauses issuance of CO2 credits from Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 17 Views

Thomas Mapfumo retires in exile

49 mins ago | 47 Views

Bosso stretch unbeaten run to open gap on top

14 hrs ago | 740 Views

Edd Branson in ambitious plan to empower Zimbabwe's creative industry

14 hrs ago | 453 Views

Photo Chief Makope's car overturns

17 hrs ago | 2632 Views

Harare doesn't have a football stadium good for PSL

18 hrs ago | 437 Views

Nigerian billionaire's US$1 billion Zimbabwean mining deals stall

18 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mnangagwa's integrity continues facing a litmus test

18 hrs ago | 893 Views

Brics+ plans gold-backed currency

18 hrs ago | 589 Views

Zimbabwe's presidential poll battle intensifies

18 hrs ago | 679 Views

Bulawayo City Council moves to tackle exodus of skilled staff

21 hrs ago | 516 Views

Invaders wreak havoc in Ntabazinduna

21 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

22 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

22 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Mnangagwa wants to rule forever

22 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Sikhala State witness exposed

22 hrs ago | 1943 Views

Mistress storms married lover's home

22 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Soldier in trouble for ‘cooking' Zimsec certificates

22 hrs ago | 417 Views

The pitfalls of Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

22 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zanu-PF candidates 'snub' Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1632 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days