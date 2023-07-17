Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Sikhala detention, a serious violation of rights'

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
HUMAN rights defenders have expressed concern over alleged weaponisation of the police, Judiciary and prison services, citing the continued detention of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Job Sikhala as an example.

In a report titled: Justice Delayed is Justice Denied: Persecution by Prosecution in the case of Zengeza West opposition Member of Parliament Job Sikhala, the activists sought to expose the weaponisation of the law in Zimbabwe targeting Sikhala.

The report was compiled by Bongani Ngwenya and Obert Chinhamo, a director at Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa.

It comprehensively details the circumstances surrounding Sikhala's arrest and lengthy pre-trial detention.

In an interview yesterday, Chinhamo said Southern Defenders, Civic Space Network, the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum and Political Prisoners in Africa were increasingly concerned over the judicial persecution and the abuse of the legal system also known as "lawfare" to close civic space, targeting human rights defenders and dissenting voices.

"Continued incarceration of Sikhala is not only brutal, and unfair, but a serious violation of his constitutional rights. Sikhala has been in remand prison at Chikurubi Maximum Prison from 24 June 2022 to date.

"He did not commit any criminal offence but was simply representing the family of the murdered Moreblessing Ali to seek justice in his capacity as a registered lawyer," he said.

Sikhala was arrested on June 14, 2022 together with fellow opposition parliamentarian Godfrey Sithole and 14 other CCC activists from Nyatsime for allegedly inciting public violence.

The arrests followed the murder of CCC activist Blessing Ali by a suspected Zanu-PF supporter.

The report states that suspected Zanu-PF members attacked mourners and hijacked Ali's funeral on June 12 last year.

"Sikhala was quoted as saying: ‘Zanu-PF attacked everyone at Ali's funeral last night and hijacked the funeral,' and ‘We are going to court on an urgent basis now to interdict their MP, councillor and Simba Chisango who are leading the funeral hijackers.'

"By seeking justice for the slain Ali and her family, Sikhala appears to have been immediately targeted and used as a scapegoat for fanning unrest," read the report.

The report noted that the dismissal of bail applications by the Magistrates Court and the High Court in circumstances where the law and the facts require that bail be granted suggests that the procedural safeguards meant to secure the right to a fair trial through the judicial process have failed and continue to fail in Sikhala's case.

The report further states that an assessment of how the country's courts apply the law in cases involving whistleblowers and journalists exposing corruption, government critics, activists and persons who hold dissenting political views reveals a clear trend of selective application of the law.

It said it was more evident when further assessed against how the courts apply themselves in cases involving high profile politically-connected people linked to Zanu-PF accused of arguably more serious crimes.

It gave as examples Gokwe Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena; former Health minister Obadiah Moyo; former Local Government minister Ignatius Chombo and Henrietta Rushwaya.

"This reinforces strong views about judicial capture and selective application of the law. Illustrations of instances in Sikhala's arrest and detention that raise concern abound," the report further read.

Source - newsday

Must Read

UN commission condemns Zimbabwe's 'Logan Act'

28 mins ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF ropes in Moza militia?

30 mins ago | 143 Views

Mugabe's ouster inspired author

31 mins ago | 50 Views

Zemura tips Bosso to end title drought

31 mins ago | 47 Views

Afrobarometer surveys and Zimbabwe's election outcomes

32 mins ago | 72 Views

UZ students granted bail

33 mins ago | 23 Views

'Patriot Act' jeopardises electoral processes,' says foreign funded NGO

34 mins ago | 22 Views

Kariba finally receives new X-ray machine

34 mins ago | 19 Views

Diaspora should plan for post-Zanu-PF era

35 mins ago | 34 Views

11,4 megalitre Beitbridge reservoir complete

37 mins ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa misses out as Beitbridge renames suburbs, streets

37 mins ago | 69 Views

Dzvukamanja dumps Orlando Pirates

38 mins ago | 43 Views

Pilot mining starts at Karo platinum project

38 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe's new labour and patriotic laws are bad for business and rights to protest

38 mins ago | 27 Views

Journalist Barred From Full Council Meeting

9 hrs ago | 290 Views

Chamisa's land ruse fools no one

9 hrs ago | 630 Views

CCC's fortunes in Bulawayo depend on court ruling

9 hrs ago | 564 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T, CCC make pledge for peaceful election campaigns

9 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T, CCC make pledge for peaceful election campaigns

9 hrs ago | 94 Views

Chamisa's CCC braces for Electoral Court showdown over Bulawayo candidates

9 hrs ago | 392 Views

Dembare fan found dead at Barbourfields Stadium after Saturday match

9 hrs ago | 449 Views

'Devout Zimbabwean Christian' robber shot dead in SA

9 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zimra closes Kariba border post

9 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa must create a level playing field

10 hrs ago | 110 Views

Rewriting the Rules: Sweepstakes Casinos for the Modern Gambler

16 hrs ago | 97 Views

UK: Zimfest Live reveal exciting 2023 line-up for Herts Showground

22 hrs ago | 392 Views

Skin Bleaching cancer cases recorded in Africa

22 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Hospital worker stabbed to death

22 hrs ago | 3020 Views

CCC at your door step

23 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Chamisa wanted to beat Kasukuwere and Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Crowds scrambling for freebies at Zanu-PF rallies

23 hrs ago | 2737 Views

Chamisa promises prosperity

24 hrs ago | 777 Views

Chamisa launches 'life or death' election campaign

24 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Ezekiel Guti tried to bring Chamisa, Mnangagwa together

24 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF 'deploys drones' to spy on Chamisa's CCC

24 hrs ago | 2575 Views

Bosso boss Herentals

24 hrs ago | 452 Views

'Kasukuwere court ruling threatens diaspora voters'

24 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Zanu-PF defends lavish spending on Mayweather

24 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Chamisa taunts Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Zimbabwe political parties urged to shun violence

24 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zida approved 4 PPPs in Q2

24 hrs ago | 220 Views

Storm brews at Msengezi High School

24 hrs ago | 958 Views

Chamisa's CCC to repeal the 'Patriot Act'

24 hrs ago | 227 Views

Iran, please tell Mnangagwa that sanctions are a fallacy

24 hrs ago | 285 Views

Partisan institutions a danger to Zimbabwe democracy

24 hrs ago | 94 Views

Govt must seriously reconsider 'Patriot Act'

24 hrs ago | 72 Views

Judge rules in favour of Chamisa's CCC candidate

24 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Govt tells Poly graduates to create jobs

17 Jul 2023 at 06:56hrs | 255 Views

Police launch manhunt for rapist

17 Jul 2023 at 06:56hrs | 328 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days