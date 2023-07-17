Kariba finally receives new X-ray machine

News / Local

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT will commission a new X-ray machine at the Kariba District Hospital to replace the one which was destroyed in an inferno four years ago.Kariba hospital's incapacity to handle heavy casualties was exposed last year when an accident claimed five lives and injured 28 people.The injured had to be transferred to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital for X-rays.In an interview with NewsDay, medical officer for Kariba district, Godwin Muz, said the hospital received state-of-the-art mobile digital X-ray machine recently."We are glad that the team of technicians who came to install it, gave it a test run over the weekend and its working perfectly," Muza said."What is left now are some structural modifications to the room which we designated to be our X-ray room to ensure that we are in compliance with the Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe guidelines."So, we have worked with Public Works Department to come up with a bill of quantities and we are mobilising materials so that work commences soon before we are able to officially launch it," he said.Kariba District Hospital has 24 beds in both male and female wards.