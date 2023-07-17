UZ students granted bail

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FOUR University of Zimbabwe (UZ) students arrested two months ago for disorderly conduct were yesterday granted $500 000 bail each by High Court judge Justice Lucy Mungwari.The students were arrested for protesting the continued incarceration of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change legislator Job Sikhala.Emmanuel Sitima (24), Comfort Ncekuyenkosi Mpofu (22), Tawanda Benjamin Watadza (24) and Lionel Andrew Madamobe were ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and to report twice a week at Harare CID Law and Order.They were arrested on May 15 after allegedly staging a protest in the capital demanding Sikhala's release.Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye had denied the students bail saying the State had strong evidence against them and feared they could interfere with investigations since their alleged accomplices were on the run.The State alleges that the four defaced the Parliament, High Court of Zimbabwe, Trinity Methodist Church and Constitutional Court buildings during the protest.