Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe's rural school teachers petition govt over Zanu-PF terror

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
THE Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) has written to the government recommending the closure of schools next week so that teachers are spared political victimisation by Zanu-PF activists and members of the party's shadowy group Forever Associates Zimbabwe (Faz) in rural areas ahead of the 23 August elections.

The letter, addressed to Primary and Secondary Education permanent secretary Thumisang Thabela and dated 12 July 2023, was signed by Artuz secretary-general Robson Chere.

The labour union said it has received 567 cases of distress from its members countrywide since President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed the elections. The union proposed that schools close on 18 July 2023, so that teachers are spared the abuse.

Part of the letter reads: "The Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe, Artuz, wishes to advise your good office that our members have proposed an early closing date on 18 July 2023. The proposal has been necessitated by escalating political conflict ahead of the 23 August 2023. The conflict has also spilled into schools as politicians tussle for political power."

Artuz cited two cases which it said are part of the 567.

"Find below two sample reports from members . . . On Tuesday 4 July all Chidoma Primary School learners were ordered by one head Assa Moyo to go back home at exactly 0830hrs because there was a Zanu-PF rally at Chidoma dip tank.

"The grade 7 classroom was used as the caucus room for Zanu-PF officials. ECD A classroom was used as the kitchen. At the rally Zanu-PF midlands vice-chairman, one Chiherenge, ordered all school heads that no school learner must pay fees until voting day. All teachers were ordered to go to the rally. We couldn't take videos for fear of victimisation as teachers," reads the letter.

Chidoma Primary School is in Gokwe.

The NewsHawks gathered that the said rally was later addressed by former State Security minister Owen Ncube.

The union also attached a letter of complaint from one of its members who complained about the invasion of the school by Faz.

Part of the letter received by Artuz reads:" Greetings, hope you are well. Sir we are having problems at our school. We have got someone residing at our school anoti iye mudhomeni (who claims to be an agricultural extension officer) and is refusing to vacate the school accommodation. Staff is having problems of accommodation. Parikuuya zvekare mumwe munhu zvekare anoti ndeve Faz achiitisa musangano yeZanu-PF pachikoro (someone claiming to be a member of Faz is also conducting Zanu-PF meetings at the school)… We need your help before we are terrorised." Artuz said it hoped the ministry would act to protect teachers and learners.

 "The union has received 567 reports of such worrying content from different schools across the country. We hope your good office will protect the teacher, learner and the whole school ecosystem by allowing an early schools closure," wrote Chere.

 In an interview with The NewsHawks, Obert Masaraure, the Artuz president, said schools are no longer safe for teachers.

"Our plea is that schools be closed next week until after elections. We have noted the cases of victimisation of our members in previous elections and we suspect the situation can get worse. So we have decided to call for early closure of schools," he said.


Source - newshawks

Must Read

UN commission condemns Zimbabwe's 'Logan Act'

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zanu-PF ropes in Moza militia?

3 hrs ago | 989 Views

Mugabe's ouster inspired author

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zemura tips Bosso to end title drought

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Afrobarometer surveys and Zimbabwe's election outcomes

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

UZ students granted bail

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Patriot Act' jeopardises electoral processes,' says foreign funded NGO

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Kariba finally receives new X-ray machine

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

'Sikhala detention, a serious violation of rights'

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Diaspora should plan for post-Zanu-PF era

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

11,4 megalitre Beitbridge reservoir complete

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa misses out as Beitbridge renames suburbs, streets

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

Dzvukamanja dumps Orlando Pirates

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Pilot mining starts at Karo platinum project

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe's new labour and patriotic laws are bad for business and rights to protest

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Journalist Barred From Full Council Meeting

11 hrs ago | 365 Views

Chamisa's land ruse fools no one

11 hrs ago | 861 Views

CCC's fortunes in Bulawayo depend on court ruling

11 hrs ago | 771 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T, CCC make pledge for peaceful election campaigns

11 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T, CCC make pledge for peaceful election campaigns

11 hrs ago | 118 Views

Chamisa's CCC braces for Electoral Court showdown over Bulawayo candidates

11 hrs ago | 505 Views

Dembare fan found dead at Barbourfields Stadium after Saturday match

11 hrs ago | 557 Views

'Devout Zimbabwean Christian' robber shot dead in SA

12 hrs ago | 465 Views

Zimra closes Kariba border post

12 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa must create a level playing field

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

Rewriting the Rules: Sweepstakes Casinos for the Modern Gambler

19 hrs ago | 101 Views

UK: Zimfest Live reveal exciting 2023 line-up for Herts Showground

24 hrs ago | 403 Views

Skin Bleaching cancer cases recorded in Africa

24 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Hospital worker stabbed to death

17 Jul 2023 at 08:51hrs | 3116 Views

CCC at your door step

17 Jul 2023 at 08:25hrs | 1792 Views

Chamisa wanted to beat Kasukuwere and Mnangagwa

17 Jul 2023 at 08:23hrs | 1722 Views

Crowds scrambling for freebies at Zanu-PF rallies

17 Jul 2023 at 08:22hrs | 2797 Views

Chamisa promises prosperity

17 Jul 2023 at 07:07hrs | 782 Views

Chamisa launches 'life or death' election campaign

17 Jul 2023 at 07:05hrs | 1580 Views

Ezekiel Guti tried to bring Chamisa, Mnangagwa together

17 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1581 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF 'deploys drones' to spy on Chamisa's CCC

17 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 2622 Views

Bosso boss Herentals

17 Jul 2023 at 07:00hrs | 461 Views

'Kasukuwere court ruling threatens diaspora voters'

17 Jul 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1166 Views

Zanu-PF defends lavish spending on Mayweather

17 Jul 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1053 Views

Chamisa taunts Mnangagwa

17 Jul 2023 at 06:59hrs | 1412 Views

Zimbabwe political parties urged to shun violence

17 Jul 2023 at 06:59hrs | 115 Views

Zida approved 4 PPPs in Q2

17 Jul 2023 at 06:58hrs | 225 Views

Storm brews at Msengezi High School

17 Jul 2023 at 06:58hrs | 987 Views

Chamisa's CCC to repeal the 'Patriot Act'

17 Jul 2023 at 06:58hrs | 236 Views

Iran, please tell Mnangagwa that sanctions are a fallacy

17 Jul 2023 at 06:57hrs | 294 Views

Partisan institutions a danger to Zimbabwe democracy

17 Jul 2023 at 06:57hrs | 97 Views

Govt must seriously reconsider 'Patriot Act'

17 Jul 2023 at 06:57hrs | 78 Views

Judge rules in favour of Chamisa's CCC candidate

17 Jul 2023 at 06:56hrs | 1170 Views

Govt tells Poly graduates to create jobs

17 Jul 2023 at 06:56hrs | 270 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days