Mangwana seeks urgent hearing of Kasukuwere appeal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Supreme Court is on Thursday expected to hear an urgent application seeking to have the appeal by independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere, challenging a High Court ruling nullifying his candidacy, heard on urgent basis.

Kasukuwere last week filed a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court to contest the lower court decision that nullified his candidacy.

The lower court ruled that Kasukuwere had failed to prove why he should remain a presidential candidate, when he has not been resident in the country for more than 18 months.

Lovedale Mangwana, who won his case to have Kasukuwere's stopped from contesting in the upcoming August 23 harmonised election, approached the Supreme Court on an urgent basis seeking an urgent hearing of Kasukuwere's appeal.

The matter was today brought before a three-judge panel of lead judge, Justice Susan Mavangira and, Justices Chinembiri Bhunu and Felistas Chatukuta—for case management.

The court directed, with the consent of both parties' lawyers, to have the urgent chamber application heard on Thursday afternoon.

In the meantime, both parties' lawyers are now required to file the necessary papers by Thursday morning.

If the court rules that Mangwana' s application has merit, the appeal will be brought forward for hearing.

Source - The Herald

