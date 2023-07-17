Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe agrees to sell maize to Rwanda, opens talks with neighbours for wheat exports

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is to export 10,000 tonnes of maize to Rwanda and is in talks to export part of its wheat stocks to neighbours, Cabinet says.

The government says the Grain Marketing Board is currently holding 204 084 metric tonnes of maize. The maize will be distributed among local millers and the export market, Cabinet said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Millers and stock-feed manufacturers are being allocated 27 000 mt, SILO Foods 16 000 mt per month, and an additional 10 000 mt will be sold to Rwanda. The available grain will last 5.6 months.  This shows that Zimbabwe has sufficient grain to carry it through to the next season," Cabinet said.

Wheat stocks stand at 140 029 tonnes, enough for eight months. Farmers have put 86 466 hectares under wheat, 14% more than last year. This is the most hectarage that the country has ever put to the crop, and may lead to a bigger harvest than last year's record wheat crop.

"Considering that the country is wheat self-sufficient, discussions are underway with neighbouring countries on possible wheat exports," Cabinet says.

Grain millers, however, point out that Zimbabwe still needs to import some wheat, as they need the grain from other countries to blend with local wheat to make shelf-quality bread. Zimbabwe may also need a longer run of surpluses before it can become self-sufficient, cautions Tafadzwa Musarara of the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe.

"Only when you have a surplus for ten years are you truly self-sufficient. Only then will there be enough reserves to deal with unexpected events such as a war in Ukraine or a pandemic, for example," Musarara says.

According to Cabinet, 70% of the country's wheat is grown by small-scale resettled farmers. About 76% of the 2023 wheat hectarage is funded by the private sector, according to Graeme Murdoch, chairman of the Food Crop Contractors Association (FCCA), made up of commodity traders and millers.

While Zimbabwe plans to export grain, some countries in the region are restricting exports due to fears over shortages. Tanzania, the largest maize producer in East Africa, began restricting maize exports to its neighbours in April. Zambia also recently halted exports to the DRC, a major destination for its maize.

In April, Rwanda put price controls on maize meal, fining businesses who increased prices.

Source - newZWire

Must Read

Man caught raping a cow

56 mins ago | 162 Views

UK relaxes visa rules for foreign bricklayers

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Peter Ndlovu endorses Kasukuwere?

2 hrs ago | 662 Views

2008 election theme back again in 2023

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Hypocrites: Britain's new 'Patriotic Act'

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

EU launches Zimbabwe elections observer mission

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mangwana seeks urgent hearing of Kasukuwere appeal

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Law barring Zimbabweans from voting over lengthy absence challenged

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Four perish at Mabvuku turn off

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe's rural school teachers petition govt over Zanu-PF terror

11 hrs ago | 1976 Views

UN commission condemns Zimbabwe's 'Logan Act'

13 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Zanu-PF ropes in Moza militia?

13 hrs ago | 2829 Views

Mugabe's ouster inspired author

13 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Zemura tips Bosso to end title drought

13 hrs ago | 762 Views

Afrobarometer surveys and Zimbabwe's election outcomes

13 hrs ago | 1210 Views

UZ students granted bail

13 hrs ago | 574 Views

'Patriot Act' jeopardises electoral processes,' says foreign funded NGO

13 hrs ago | 208 Views

Kariba finally receives new X-ray machine

13 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Sikhala detention, a serious violation of rights'

13 hrs ago | 680 Views

Diaspora should plan for post-Zanu-PF era

13 hrs ago | 437 Views

11,4 megalitre Beitbridge reservoir complete

13 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mnangagwa misses out as Beitbridge renames suburbs, streets

13 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Dzvukamanja dumps Orlando Pirates

13 hrs ago | 490 Views

Pilot mining starts at Karo platinum project

13 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe's new labour and patriotic laws are bad for business and rights to protest

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Journalist Barred From Full Council Meeting

22 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chamisa's land ruse fools no one

22 hrs ago | 1341 Views

CCC's fortunes in Bulawayo depend on court ruling

22 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T, CCC make pledge for peaceful election campaigns

22 hrs ago | 482 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T, CCC make pledge for peaceful election campaigns

22 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chamisa's CCC braces for Electoral Court showdown over Bulawayo candidates

22 hrs ago | 819 Views

Dembare fan found dead at Barbourfields Stadium after Saturday match

22 hrs ago | 854 Views

'Devout Zimbabwean Christian' robber shot dead in SA

22 hrs ago | 958 Views

Zimra closes Kariba border post

22 hrs ago | 361 Views

Mnangagwa must create a level playing field

23 hrs ago | 258 Views

Rewriting the Rules: Sweepstakes Casinos for the Modern Gambler

17 Jul 2023 at 14:39hrs | 126 Views

UK: Zimfest Live reveal exciting 2023 line-up for Herts Showground

17 Jul 2023 at 09:19hrs | 417 Views

Skin Bleaching cancer cases recorded in Africa

17 Jul 2023 at 09:12hrs | 1563 Views

Hospital worker stabbed to death

17 Jul 2023 at 08:51hrs | 3428 Views

CCC at your door step

17 Jul 2023 at 08:25hrs | 1895 Views

Chamisa wanted to beat Kasukuwere and Mnangagwa

17 Jul 2023 at 08:23hrs | 1927 Views

Crowds scrambling for freebies at Zanu-PF rallies

17 Jul 2023 at 08:22hrs | 3100 Views

Chamisa promises prosperity

17 Jul 2023 at 07:07hrs | 824 Views

Chamisa launches 'life or death' election campaign

17 Jul 2023 at 07:05hrs | 1816 Views

Ezekiel Guti tried to bring Chamisa, Mnangagwa together

17 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1660 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF 'deploys drones' to spy on Chamisa's CCC

17 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 2730 Views

Bosso boss Herentals

17 Jul 2023 at 07:00hrs | 493 Views

'Kasukuwere court ruling threatens diaspora voters'

17 Jul 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1214 Views

Zanu-PF defends lavish spending on Mayweather

17 Jul 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days