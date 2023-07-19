Suicides spike in Bulawayo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

AN EX-CONVICT recently released under the presidential amnesty committed suicide last week, becoming the third men to take his life in Bulawayo in a week.The man, who was recently released from Khami Prison, was discovered by his father on Saturday last week hanging from a roof truss. He used a rope to kill himself.Confirming the incident, police expressed concern over an increase in suicide cases with at least four cases being recorded every month.Acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, said they were investigating cases of an unknown man, Michael Gonye (28) from Pumula South and Bongani Mahlabo (40) from Hope Fountain who hanged themselves."On July 15 around 3pm, a man aged 35 of Emkhandeni was walking along a footpath from Entumbane complex, proceeding to his place of residence. When he reached a bushy area near Woza Woza, he discovered the deceased hanging from a tree branch," Msebele said."On the second incident that happened on July 14 around 2pm, the now deceased Gonye, who was complaining of tonsillitis was left home sleeping by his father aged (59). The father returned home around 11:30pm and went to his bedroom to sleep."On July 15 around 8am, the father realised that the deceased had locked himself in his room."He forced the door open and found his son hanging from a roof truss after he used a belt to hang himself."Meanwhile, a Bulawayo man, Simon Dube, is suspected to have murdered his wife Cecilia Lunga, before committing suicide.Dube (56) of Mahatshula North was found hanging from a tree by his son-in-law.Msebele urged the public to seek counselling when they encounter problems."We encourage the community to share their problems with their relatives, church elders and other people whom they trust," she said.