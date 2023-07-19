Zanu-PF supporter up for abusing neighbour

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 36-YEAR-OLD Zanu-PF supporter appeared at the Harare Civil Court answering to a charge of using his political links to abuse his 18-year-old neighbour.Sean Mukwinda pleaded with magistrate Sharon Mashavira to grant him a protection order against Zanu-PF supporter Shadreck Chirenda.Mukwinda said Chirenda threatened to unleash ruling party supporters on her over his missing gas tank."Your worship, I am now scared to walk in the neighbourhood because this man is threatening to send a gang of ruling party youths to assault me," Mukwinda said."He said he would have me dealt with because he has good connections with youths from the ruling party."He said he would make me suffer through physical torture until my parents pay for his gas tank."Chirenda denied the accusations before accusing Mukwinda of being a thief."I have no reason to abuse this boy as he is saying. He is trying to tarnish my name and that of our lovely party Zanu-PF," he submitted."We have a pending issue at Rotten Row [magistrates courts] where he is the defendant in a criminal case. He stole my gas tank and now he is applying for a protection order."Mashavira dismissed Mukwinda's application for a peace order citing lack of evidence.