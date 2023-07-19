Latest News Editor's Choice


Trevor Ncube refuses to be cowed by George Charamba

by Staff reporter
25 mins ago | Views
ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) platforms exist to serve Zimbabweans in their diversity and to help build the country, the group's chairman Trevor Ncube said yesterday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2023 Zimbabwe Independent Insurance Survey awards breakfast meeting in Harare, Ncube said AMH's patriotism could not be questioned by people pushing sectional interests such as Zanu-PF politicians.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba has been at the forefront attacking AMH titles, especially on social media, for their critical coverage of pertinent issues in the country.

"We are very clear Zimbabwe is not Zanu-PF," Ncube said.

"Zimbabwe is not Mnangagwa.

"Zimbabwe is the 15 or 16 million of us and it's our collective coming together that defines who Zimbabwe is.

"Zanu-PF is a minority, it's a small party.

"For us we don't believe that there is anybody who has monopoly over patriotism.

"We are patriotic because for us we are interested in the entire Zimbabwean community and population while Zanu-PF is interested in its supporters and the people that make it grab the resources.

"We are interested in the entirety of Zimbabweans, so our patriotism cannot be questioned.

"We have been in business for over 27 years, with our three titles and so forth and our passion is to give a platform for all Zimbabweans, including Zanu-PF to express themselves."

He said AMH platforms were for all Zimbabweans. AMH are the publishers of NewsDay, The Standard, Southern Eye, Zimbabwe Independent and tele-radio platform HSTV.

It is Zimbabwe's largest privately-owned media house.

"Our platforms are for all Zimbabweans, our digital platforms, tele-radio HSTV, all our newspapers and In Conversation with Trevor are there for Zimbabweans to air their views, aspirations, and their fears," Ncube added.

"We are more patriotic than a lot of people who claim they are patriotic, so we are not deterred by being barred from attending certain events.

"That's a temporary thing; we are here to stay and will continue to be part of the conversations and the narrative of where this country goes."

AMH staff has often been barred from certain State events for unclear reasons since last year.

Last week, Mnangagwa's security personnel barred journalists from the independent media, including those from AMH, from covering the official opening of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport terminal by the Zanu-PF leader.

Last year, AMH journalists were prevented from covering the President's last state of the nation address and the 2023 budget presentation.

Source - newsday

